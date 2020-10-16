Colquitt County SO
Arrests
• Marquise Perez Knight, 33, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 13.
• Shannon Lee McEntyre, 33, of Omega was charged with probation violation on Oct. 13.
• Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 30, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear and bondsman off bond on Oct. 13.
• Adan Martinez-Urbina, 20, of Moultrie was charged with driving without a valid license on Oct. 13.
• Clayton James McMillan, 19, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 14.
• Sherri Lynn Plinske, 45, of Enterprise, Ala., was charged with failure to appear for fingerprint on Oct. 15.
• Cody Lee Tye, 25, of Pelham was booked on Oct. 14 on a shoplifting charge that was made Dec. 16, 2019.
• Jonathan Eric Chafin, 27, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 15 and held for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
• Melissa Renee Barnes, 40, of Megis was charged with failure to appear for fingerprint on Oct. 14.
• Anthony Heath Mock, 45, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 13.
• On Oct. 14, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office report conducting a traffic stop on Darbyshire Road. As a result, two of the four occupants of the vehicle involved – Jonathan Randall Folsom, 23, of Norman Park and Clayton James McMillian, 19, of Moultrie – were both arrested and charged with possession, manufacturing, etc., of certain controlled substances or marijuana and driving while license suspended/revoked. A clear plastic baggy with suspected methamphetamine was seized from the location, the sheriff’s office reported.
• Deonta Lamar Williams, 26, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 15.
• Carl Ashley Thompson, 36, of Tifton was charged with probation violation on Oct. 15.
• Roderick Antoine Davis, 44, of Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with probation violation on Oct. 15.
• Jeffery Garrett Holweger, 17, of Norman Park was charged with theft by shoplifting on Oct. 14.
Incidents
• On Oct. 13, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to South Balfour Avenue in reference to a past-occurred theft. The complainant stated his tractor was stolen between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 after he left it parked in the field at Gibbs and Sardis Church Road on Oct. 5. He reported that on Oct. 6 he returned to that location and discovered the tractor missing. He said he assumed a worker drove the tractor to another field, but after a few days he could not locate it after checking all his fields.
• On Oct. 14, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Indian Lake Drive in reference to a theft. Complainant stated his Social Security card and green card were taken six months ago.
Moultrie PD
Arrests
• Willie Lawrence Bender, 60, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, open container in vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and tail lights required on Oct. 12.
• Michael Zuvieta, 31, of Valdosta was charged with DUI, tail lights required, open container in vehicle and tire requirements on Oct. 13.
• Matthew Riser, 26, of Moultrie was charged with battery-family violence (first offense) misdemeanor on Oct. 13.
• Ruben Salas Hernandez, 24, of Moultrie was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, failure to obey traffic control device, improper passing, open container in vehicle and failure to stop for stop sign on Oct. 13.
• Parker Gary Giles, 40, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) on Oct. 13.
• Travien Jamal Walker, 28, of Moultrie was booked on Oct. 13 on a shoplifting charge that was made Oct. 11.
• Pricilla Joyce Boyd, 36, of Moultrie was charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of meth on Oct. 13.
• Aurelia Martinez-Tello, 48, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 14.
• Scotty Nolberto Soto, 22, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 14.
• Joshua Bartalo Pietzak, 47, of Moultrie was booked on two counts of rape and one count of sodomy (all felonies) on Oct. 13. The charges were made Oct. 8. Sgt. Selica Daniels-Anderson of the Criminal Investigations Unit said the investigation is still ongoing.
• Shane Nelson Fox, 54, of Norman Park was charged with furnishing obscene material and sexual exploitation child on Oct. 13.
• On Oct. 14, Moultrie Police charged Daniel Sloan with obstruction of an officer at the 300 block of First Avenue N.E. Police report that Sloan attempted to prevent Department of Corrections inmates from removing debris from a wooded area and refused an officer’s instructions not to do so.
Incidents
• On Oct. 13, Moultrie Police responded to a complainant who stated that a man stole $7,500 from him.
• On Oct. 13, Moultrie Police responded to a burglary call on Second Avenue S.E.
• On Oct. 13, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Doc Darbyshire Road where a complainant stated his storage unit was broken into.
• On Oct. 15, Moultrie Police were dispatched to the Taco Bell parking lot on Veterans Parkway North in reference to a hit and run against a parked vehicle. Police were advised by a witness that an SUV backed into a parked vehicle and that she wrote down its tag number before it left the scene. The witness said she also informed the owner of the struck vehicle on what occurred. Police report the case is active pending further investigation.
• On Oct. 15, Moultrie Police responded to a criminal trespass on Fifth Avenue S.E. where complainant reported damage done to a window at her residence. Police report observing damage to a window and finding a piece of brick on the ground near the window.
Doerun PD
Arrests
• Kody Tyler Akridge, 29, of Sale City was booked on four counts of failure to appear for fingerprintable (charges of no registration, child restraint, failure to stop at sign and expired license) on Oct. 15.
