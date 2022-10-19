Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Panhandle of Florida, and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&