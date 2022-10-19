Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Fredrick Sean Gallander, 50, 442 Country Drive, was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Shakia Copeland, 26, 218 Ticknor Rd., Doerun, was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Isaol Nopal-Manuel, 36, 148 Hyde Lane, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 14 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Jamerick Ty’Camyrn Williams, 18, 503 E. College Ave., Doerun, was charged Oct. 15 with DUI - marijuana, driving without license on person, due care and speeding (79 mph in 55 mph zone).
- Eugene Anderson III, 27, 2202 Sylvester, was charged Oct. 15 with tail lights required and DUI.
- Quinoa Shaquell Fields, 29, 2827 Sylvester, was charged Oct. 16 with DUI - less safe and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Tammy Lunitta Wilson, 56, 522 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 15 with DUI, speeding (60 mph in a 45 mph zone), due care and driving without a valid license.
- Anthony Bernard Harper, 39, 604 13th Ave. S.W., was charged Oct. 14 with aggravated assault (family violence).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Leo Barber, 42, 301 West Central Ave., was charged Oct. 14 with a probation violation.
- Justin Brown, 35, 3454 Arch Creek Drive, Jacksonville, Fla., was charged Oct. 17 with a probation violation.
- Macalton Marcel Rathel, 43, 13388 N. Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, was charged Oct. 12 with two counts of failure to appear, bondsman off bond and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
- Samuel Ray Wood, 39, 2405 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Oct. 10 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Sierra Wheeler, 32, 484 Roundtree Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 16 with DUI - alcohol.
- Lazaro Rosas-Gonzalez, 55, 339 Edwards St., was charged Oct. 18 with failure to appear.
- Eric Pernell Ryles, 42, 1513 Sunrise Ave. N.E., was charged Oct. 18 with two probation violations, failure to appear and theft by taking.
- Michael James Hutchinson, 49, 584 Shortleaf Place, Thomasville, was charged Oct. 17 with driving with license suspended.
- Leondrell Kendrarius White, 20, 402 Forest Manor Rd., Thomasville, was charged Oct. 17 with speeding in a school zone and driving while license suspended.
- Diveyaa Jadavehia Holt, 19, 2788 Thigpen Trail, Hartsfield, was charged Oct. 13 with driving while license suspended.
- Cynthia Ann Haynes, 34, 413 N.W. 14th Way, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was charged Oct. 12 with speeding, no insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- John Robert Cross, 43, 2136 Hwy. 124 W., Jefferson, Ga., was charged Oct. 14 with a probation violation.
- Freddie Patten, 57, 71 Marietta St., Camilla, was charged Oct.17 with a probation violation.
- Jacob Tyler Nellis, 21, Ga. Hwy. 133, was charged Oct. 14 with a probation violation.
- Jarrett Jerrod French, 1804 Overlook Drive, was charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of cruelty to children - 3rd degree, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault (family violence).
- Anival Leonel Bamaca-Diaz, 32, 452 Dorminey Rd., was charged Oct. 10 with a probation violation.
- Jamari Dominique Smith, 28, Moultrie, was charged Oct. 10 with a probation violation.
- Tristan Dominic Montfort, 25, 653 Pit Rd., Blairsville, Ga., was charged Oct. 14 with failure to appear.
- Josh William Kailing, 35, 239 Edward Warren Rd., Lenox, was charged Oct. 16 with battery - family violence.
- John Skyler Cole, 29, 183 Royale Rd., was charged Oct. 14 with disorderly conduct.
- Jonathan Sutton, 35, 332 Nectar Rd., TyTy, was charged Oct. 14 with DUI - alcohol, ATV on roadway and two counts of obstruction.
- Terrell Lee Jackson, 29, 823 Goodbread Lane, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Oct. 14 with theft by receiving stolen property, trafficking in cocaine and fugitive from another state.
- Tory Gregory Massey, 32, 12013 Woodman Rd., was charged Oct. 15 with fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI- refusal, speeding (95 mph in a 55 mph zone), failure to stop for a stop sign and reckless driving.
- Jamuntay Nyquaven Wilson, 19, 292 Ruth St. was charged Oct. 15 with failure to appear, failure to stop for a stop sign, no insurance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
- Joseph Ryan Branch, 29, 561 Sleepy Bear Rd., was charged Oct. 17 with failure to appear.
- Juvencio Ventura, 51, 136 Briar Rd., was charged Oct. 16 with DUI - alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Walter Adams, 57, 249 Longwood Drive, Thomasville, was charged Oct. 16 with DUI - alcohol, open container in vehicle, failure to maintain lane and speeding (71 mph in a 55 mph zone).
- Franciso Javier Garcia, 23, 1432 Central Ave., Tifton, was charged Oct. 16 with tail lights required and driving without a valid license.
- Juan Luis Lopez, 22, 1620 Overlook Drive, was charged Oct. 16 with failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license.
- Christopher Ladon Walden, 42, 108 Dove Circle, was charged Oct. 16 with tail lights required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Jessica Montae McCoy, 35, 382 Ga. Hwy. 125 S., was charged Oct. 15 with speeding, child restraint law seat safe and driving without a valid license.
- Lisa Marie Taylor, 40, 1024 Doc Darbyshire Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 15 with driving while license suspended.
- Aracoli Vangas, 51, 145 Yates Lane, was charged Oct. 14 with move over law and driving without license.
- Jamie Clinton Snipes, 41, 1207 U.S. 319 S., was charged Oct. 15 with DUI - alcohol, driving without license on person, tire requirements, open container in vehicle and driver to exercise due care.
- John Patrick Whitehead, 48, 24 Fifth St. N.E., was charged Oct. 14 with no insurance and driving while tag is suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.