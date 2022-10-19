Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Fredrick Sean Gallander, 50, 442 Country Drive, was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation.

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

  • Shakia Copeland, 26, 218 Ticknor Rd., Doerun, was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation.

Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

  • Isaol Nopal-Manuel, 36, 148 Hyde Lane, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 14 with speeding and driving without a valid license.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Jamerick Ty’Camyrn Williams, 18, 503 E. College Ave., Doerun, was charged Oct. 15 with DUI - marijuana, driving without license on person, due care and speeding (79 mph in 55 mph zone).
  • Eugene Anderson III, 27, 2202 Sylvester, was charged Oct. 15 with tail lights required and DUI.
  • Quinoa Shaquell Fields, 29, 2827 Sylvester, was charged Oct. 16 with DUI - less safe and failure to drive within a single lane.
  • Tammy Lunitta Wilson, 56, 522 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 15 with DUI, speeding (60 mph in a 45 mph zone), due care and driving without a valid license.
  • Anthony Bernard Harper, 39, 604 13th Ave. S.W., was charged Oct. 14 with aggravated assault (family violence).

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Leo Barber, 42, 301 West Central Ave., was charged Oct. 14 with a probation violation.
  • Justin Brown, 35, 3454 Arch Creek Drive, Jacksonville, Fla., was charged Oct. 17 with a probation violation.
  • Macalton Marcel Rathel, 43, 13388 N. Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, was charged Oct. 12 with two counts of failure to appear, bondsman off bond and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
  • Samuel Ray Wood, 39, 2405 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Oct. 10 with a probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Sierra Wheeler, 32, 484 Roundtree Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 16 with DUI - alcohol.
  • Lazaro Rosas-Gonzalez, 55, 339 Edwards St., was charged Oct. 18 with failure to appear.
  • Eric Pernell Ryles, 42, 1513 Sunrise Ave. N.E., was charged Oct. 18 with two probation violations, failure to appear and theft by taking.
  • Michael James Hutchinson, 49, 584 Shortleaf Place, Thomasville, was charged Oct. 17 with driving with license suspended.
  • Leondrell Kendrarius White, 20, 402 Forest Manor Rd., Thomasville, was charged Oct. 17 with speeding in a school zone and driving while license suspended.
  • Diveyaa Jadavehia Holt, 19, 2788 Thigpen Trail, Hartsfield, was charged Oct. 13 with driving while license suspended.
  • Cynthia Ann Haynes, 34, 413 N.W. 14th Way, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was charged Oct. 12 with speeding, no insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
  • John Robert Cross, 43, 2136 Hwy. 124 W., Jefferson, Ga., was charged Oct. 14 with a probation violation.
  • Freddie Patten, 57, 71 Marietta St., Camilla, was charged Oct.17 with a probation violation.
  • Jacob Tyler Nellis, 21, Ga. Hwy. 133, was charged Oct. 14 with a probation violation.
  • Jarrett Jerrod French, 1804 Overlook Drive, was charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of cruelty to children - 3rd degree, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault (family violence).
  • Anival Leonel Bamaca-Diaz, 32, 452 Dorminey Rd., was charged Oct. 10 with a probation violation.
  • Jamari Dominique Smith, 28, Moultrie, was charged Oct. 10 with a probation violation.
  • Tristan Dominic Montfort, 25, 653 Pit Rd., Blairsville, Ga., was charged Oct. 14 with failure to appear.
  • Josh William Kailing, 35, 239 Edward Warren Rd., Lenox, was charged Oct. 16 with battery - family violence.
  • John Skyler Cole, 29, 183 Royale Rd., was charged Oct. 14 with disorderly conduct.
  • Jonathan Sutton, 35, 332 Nectar Rd., TyTy, was charged Oct. 14 with DUI - alcohol, ATV on roadway and two counts of obstruction.
  • Terrell Lee Jackson, 29, 823 Goodbread Lane, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Oct. 14 with theft by receiving stolen property, trafficking in cocaine and fugitive from another state.
  • Tory Gregory Massey, 32, 12013 Woodman Rd., was charged Oct. 15 with fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI- refusal, speeding (95 mph in a 55 mph zone), failure to stop for a stop sign and reckless driving.
  • Jamuntay Nyquaven Wilson, 19, 292 Ruth St. was charged Oct. 15 with failure to appear, failure to stop for a stop sign, no insurance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
  • Joseph Ryan Branch, 29, 561 Sleepy Bear Rd., was charged Oct. 17 with failure to appear.
  • Juvencio Ventura, 51, 136 Briar Rd., was charged Oct. 16 with DUI - alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
  • Walter Adams, 57, 249 Longwood Drive, Thomasville, was charged Oct. 16 with DUI - alcohol, open container in vehicle, failure to maintain lane and speeding (71 mph in a 55 mph zone).
  • Franciso Javier Garcia, 23, 1432 Central Ave., Tifton, was charged Oct. 16 with tail lights required and driving without a valid license.
  • Juan Luis Lopez, 22, 1620 Overlook Drive, was charged Oct. 16 with failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license.
  • Christopher Ladon Walden, 42, 108 Dove Circle, was charged Oct. 16 with tail lights required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
  • Jessica Montae McCoy, 35, 382 Ga. Hwy. 125 S., was charged Oct. 15 with speeding, child restraint law seat safe and driving without a valid license.
  • Lisa Marie Taylor, 40, 1024 Doc Darbyshire Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 15 with driving while license suspended.
  • Aracoli Vangas, 51, 145 Yates Lane, was charged Oct. 14 with move over law and driving without license.
  • Jamie Clinton Snipes, 41, 1207 U.S. 319 S., was charged Oct. 15 with DUI - alcohol, driving without license on person, tire requirements, open container in vehicle and driver to exercise due care.
  • John Patrick Whitehead, 48, 24 Fifth St. N.E., was charged Oct. 14 with no insurance and driving while tag is suspended.

