Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Pedro Lopez was charged with criminal damage to property second degree and burglary second degree on Oct. 22 for an incident at L&M Produce on Smith Road. It was on Oct. 20 that the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was received a call about damaged property. Complainant stated that a known person turned over a $2,000 drum of motor oil in a room containing ice machines and caused oil to get into and contaminate the ice. The cost to fix or replace the damage would come to $8,000. Responding deputy reported seeing security footage of a male entering and coming out of the room in question.
• John Glenn, 41, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of felony theft by conversion on Oct. 21.
• Tauni Charmaine King, 27, of Norman Park was booked on Oct. 16 on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer (physical) made Oct. 12.
• Johnny Lee O’Neal, 35, of Pavo was charged with driving without a valid license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance on Oct. 21.
• Lonnie Wesley Beck, 46, of Moultrie was charged with violating family violence order on Oct. 20.
• As the result of an Oct. 18 traffic stop at the intersection of Braswell and Sumner roads for no tag or registration, Kimberly Lyn Brock of Moultrie and Quantrell Na’Borise Toomer of Moultrie were each charged with possession of cocaine. Toomer also was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation.
• Kevin Thomas Alderman, 36, of Berlin was charged with possession or control of material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct on Oct. 15.
• Samuel Heath Kastelic, 29, of Norman Park was charged with loitering and criminal trespass at a residence on Mark Ortin Lane in Norman Park on Oct. 17.
• Eric Shawn Mitchell, 27, of Doerun was charged with failure to appear and bondsman off bond on Oct. 17.
• Darbi Leshea Strickland, 21, of Moultrie was charged with terroristic threats and acts on Oct. 16.
Incidents
• On Oct. 21, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to loitering and prowling on Chinaberry Lane. Complainant stated that he received an email from a security company about activity at his residence caught on camera. The responding deputy reported seeing footage of what appeared to be two males walking back and forth in front of the complainant’s residence, but the subjects could not be positively identified.
• On Oct. 16, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office went to Tift County Line Road in reference to a theft of a propane griddle. Complainant stated the griddle was possibly taken from under her carport while she was out of town.
• On Oct. 16, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Ga. Hwy. 111 in reference to fraud. Complainant stated that approximately $380 was taken from an account.
• On Oct. 16, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office went to Ga. Hwy. 37 East where a contact reported that her son found a pistol in a boat.
• On Oct. 17, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a building on fire on Tallokas Road. Responding deputy Cpl. Livings reported that the building was engulfed and that volunteer firefighters later arrived at the scene. Cpl. Livings reported being told people were burning boxes two to five feet from the storage building and that the fire spread to their storage building.
• On Oct. 18, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a cotton field on Walter Norman Road where complainant advised finding a firearm, knife and a bag of makeup in the field. Complainant reported not seeing anyone unusual in the field. Responding Dep. Bentley Hughes reported taking possession of a Rossi 20 gauge 3-inch mod single barrel sawed off shotgun, a 24-inch machete with a sheath, a bag containing miscellaneous makeup items and a 20 gauge shotgun shell that was in the shotgun. Hughes reported running the shotgun serial number with negative results.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher Parker was charged with DUI and no tag light on Oct. 21.
• Domonique Roger, 40, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, striking unattended vehicle, failure to drive within single lane, duty upon striking fixture, reckless driving and criminal damage to property first degree on Oct. 18.
• Lisa Danielle Melton, 19, of Hartsfield was booked on financial transition card fraud on Oct. 19 on a charge made Sept. 29.
• Gary Ray Folsom, 61 of Moultrie was charged with DUI and a tag light violation on Oct. 17.
• Amanda Lynn Webb, 28, of Fitzgerald was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related object, defective equipment, no brake light and driving without license on Oct. 17.
• Anthony Carone Lingo Jr., 25, of Moultrie was charged with obstruction of an officer and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Oct. 18.
• Ahygie Shamon Bailey, 19, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation, obstruction of an officer, crossing guard line and possession of marijuana with intent on Oct. 18.
Incidents
• On Oct. 20, Moultrie Police responded to a call of vandalism at Jefferson Street where complainant stated an unknown person tore down No Trespassing signs. The complainant reported that a neighbor saw an unknown female in her yard and that the signs were torn down.
• On Oct. 20, Moultrie Police responded to a call of damaged property on Ninth Avenue S.E. where complainant stated she suspected her juvenile son kicked the back door of the residence open causing the door frame to break and the striker plate to be damaged. She reported her son does not have a key to the house.
• On Oct. 20, Moultrie Police responded to a call of a theft at Moultrie Inn where complainant stated a female subject took her cell phone. She stated this known female was with two unknown males, and that they went into her room and one of the males gave the female the phone. The complainant reported that this female accused her of taking her cell phone earlier, and that the individuals entered the room while she was away; she reported finding things scattered around the room. The complainant stated she did not let these subjects inside her room, but an acquaintance was in her room charging his phone and may have let them in the room.
• On Oct. 20, Moultrie Police issued a notice of criminal trespass on a woman who admitted to urinating in a man’s yard on First Avenue N.W.
• On Oct. 19, Moultrie Police was informed by a complainant that when her husband pulled up behind a vehicle at a stop sign on Overlook Drive and 10th Street SE, the driver of the other vehicle got out and approached her husband and began arguing with him. Complainant reported that this vehicle followed her husband home and drove by their home twice.
• On Oct. 16, Moultrie Police responded to a call of damaged property on Fifth Avenue S.E. where complainant stated someone cut a finger off one of her collector dolls.
• On Oct. 16, Moultrie Police were dispatched to 10th Avenue S.E. in reference to damage done to a vehicle. Complainant stated that the tires to a vehicle had been slashed.
• On Oct. 16, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Wendy’s in reference to a woman being threatened by a person with a gun behind them in a truck in the drive-through line.
• On Oct. 17, Moultrie Police responded to a call of a missing/stolen purse at Raceway.
• On Oct. 17, Moultrie Police responded to a call of damage to a vehicle on First Street S.E. where complainant stated his truck had been scratched. Damage reported include scratches on the quarter panels, doors and hood.
• On Oct. 17, Moultrie Police responded to a call of a theft at Fifth Avenue S.E. where complainant stated someone stole out of her purse. There was no evidence of the residence being broken into.
• On Oct. 17, Moultrie Police was dispatched to Turning Point in reference to a theft. Complainant reported that a male asked to use his phone and when leaving stole a speaker off his front porch.
• On Oct. 18, Moultrie Police responded to four incidents of malicious mischief at the Rainwater Apartments on 10th Avenue S.E. locations where vehicles were reported “egged.” One complainant stated hearing commotion as if people were arguing around midnight but did not go outside to investigate.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jerry William Scarborough, 31, of Moultrie was charged with possession of a drug related object, seatbelt violation, DUI and possession of marijuana less than one ounce on Oct. 21.
• Logan Tanner Tompkins, 18, of Doerun was charged with open container in vehicle, adult restraint law seat belt, distracted driving, failure to drive within a single lane, possession of alcohol under 21 and DUI on Oct. 19.
• Robert Spencer Askew, 52, of Moultrie was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, move over law and DUI on Oct. 16.
• Fernando Luna, 28, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, improper stopping and possession of marijuana on Oct. 17.
• Kris Santana, 36, of Thomasville was charged with DUI, speeding, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs and driving without a license on Oct. 15.
• Martin Rafael-Gonzalez, 29, of Norman Park was charged with failure to drive within single lane, DUI and driving without license on Oct. 17.
• Jose Manuel Cruz-Sandoval, 49, of Norman Park was charged with DUI, failure to drive within single lane and driving without license on Oct. 18.
• Bradley O’Neal Mitchell, 31, of Thomasville was charged with driving while license withdrawn, possession of drug related object, DUI, driving without license on person and adult restraint law seat belt on Oct. 16.
Doerun Police
Arrests
• Jamario Cortez Snow, 32, of Leesburg was charged with probation violation on Oct. 17.
Norman Park Police
Arrests
• Nicolas Martin Ocampo, 44, of Moultrie was charged with speeding and driving without a license on Oct. 21.
• Jose Alexander Chavarria Sanchez, 33, of Omaha, Neb., was charged with driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions on Oct. 17.
• Danny Wayne Wise, 48, of Tifton was charged with improper passing and driving while license withdrawn on Oct. 17.
• Cody Richardson Gignac, 30, of Moultrie was charged with speeding and driving while license withdrawn on Oct. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.