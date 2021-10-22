Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Keetheen Gregory Massey, 58, 1243 Woodmen Road, was charged Oct. 21 with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Trivaunti Tewon Williams, 36, 424 Fourth St. N.W., was charged Oct. 21 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kinyama Latrail Moore, 29, 377 Oak Lane, Funston, was charged Oct. 21 with probation violation.
• Jaylin Kanard Lewis, 25, of Albany, Ga., was charged Oct. 21 with probation violation.
• Marina Skye Kastelic, 27, 434 Country Drive, was charged with failure to appear.
Incidents
• A mobile home on Sumner Road was damaged between noon Oct. 19 and 10:59 a.m. the next day, deputies reported. Seven windows and the windows on two doors were broken out, apparently from inside the mobile home. Random items, clothes and some food were strewn around the inside of the mobile home. The owner of the mobile home said it was supposed to be vacant after a recent eviction.
