Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kenneth Russell Edwards, 39, of Meigs was charged with battery family violence on Oct. 21.
• Lashunya Green, 31, of Doerun was charged with theft by taking on Oct. 22.
• Quessie Malcolm Bridges, 48, of Moultrie was charged with simple battery (family violence) on Oct. 21.
• Stephanie Marie Martinez, 29, of Norman Park was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 22.
• Belinda Carroll Jackson, 46, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 22.
• Jason Todd Myers, 45, of Norman Park was charged with two counts of probation violation on Oct. 22.
Incidents
• On Oct. 21, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to B Newsome Road in reference to a damaged utility vehicle. Complainant advised that sometime between Sept. 6 and Oct. 6 his UTV – valued at more than $12,700 – was damaged at the right front tire area while parked just under the carport in his driveway, but he had no idea who might have done the damage.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Cameron Brown, 18, of Moultrie was charged with false imprisonment, child molestation and sexual battery on Oct. 21.
Incidents
• On Oct. 22, a complainant reported to Moultrie Police that a known subject took one of his checks and cashed it. Complainant reported he returned home from the hospital and noticed his bank account was lower than he expected it to be, and that on Oct. 13 a check was cashed in the amount of $109.57.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Cameron Douglas Dalton, 21, of Hampton was charged with DUI and speeding on Oct. 22.
• Cody Richardson Gignac, 30, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license withdrawn and DUI on Oct. 22.
