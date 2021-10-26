Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Francisco Carrichi-Munoz, 29, 107 Southgate Drive, was charged October 24 with D.U.I., stopping at traffic signals and open container.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Monrico Typez Robinson, 31, 159 Ruth St., was charged October 22 with tag light illumination required, open container in vehicle, driving while tag is suspended, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance and possession of cocaine.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Michael Shane Wiley, 37, 116 Oklahoma St., Blakely, Ga., was charged October 25 with driving while license suspended and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jessica Kerce, 38, 1731 First Ave. S.E. Rm. 143, was charged October 26 with driving while license suspended.
• Ajay Patel, 31, 21 Marys Lane, was charged October 26 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.-refusal.
• Flavio Martinez, 35, 1775 Sardis Church Rd., was charged October 24 with simple battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jacob Kyle Dancy, 27, 362 C.O. Kennedy Rd., was charged October 20 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Justin Mac Allen, 41, 2991 Ga. Hwy. 133 N., was charged October 23 with disorderly conduct.
• Stephanie Diamond Tatum, 36, 406 W. Wind Drive, Villa Ricca, Ga., was charged October 23 with disorderly conduct.
• Jinny Lee Dotta, 37, 2015 Mitchell County Line Rd., Hartsfield, was charged October 23 with disorderly conduct.
• Wayne Kyle Morris, 30, 5242 Ione Rd., Pavo, was charged October 25 with simple battery-family violence.
• Audrianna Victoria Zeigler, 29, 18 E. Bethel Ave., was charged October 25 with disorderly conduct.
• Cecil Jacob Dozier, 31, 586 S.W. Palmer St., Pelham, was charged October 25 with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.