Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Geova Hernandez-Espinoza, 48, 176 Terry Baker Road, Norman Park, was charged October 26 with driving without a valid license, speeding and seatbelt violation.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• William Hartsfield, 50, 851 Upper TyTy Road, TyTy, was charged October 26 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jessica Kerce, 38, 1731 First Ave. S.E. Room 143, was charged October 25 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Cameron Raheem Jackson, 26, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged October 25 with duty to obey.
• Nathaniel Pardo Luna, 61, 184 Eastgate Circle, Norman Park, was charged October 26 with driving without a valid license.
