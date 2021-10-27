Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Geova Hernandez-Espinoza, 48, 176 Terry Baker Road, Norman Park, was charged October 26 with driving without a valid license, speeding and seatbelt violation.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

William Hartsfield, 50, 851 Upper TyTy Road, TyTy, was charged October 26 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jessica Kerce, 38, 1731 First Ave. S.E. Room 143, was charged October 25 with failure to appear.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Cameron Raheem Jackson, 26, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged October 25 with duty to obey.

• Nathaniel Pardo Luna, 61, 184 Eastgate Circle, Norman Park, was charged October 26 with driving without a valid license.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you