Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 31, of Funston was charged with drug court violation on Oct. 27.
• Cliff Octavious Green, 46, of Norman Park was charged with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), and cruelty to children (first degree) on Oct. 25.
• Bobby James English, 39, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 27.
• Avery Jordan Brown, 40, of Omega was charged with criminal trespass on Oct. 27.
• James Acie Holt, 68, of Moultrie was charged with simple assault on Oct. 26.
• Kaylee Nicole Terrell, 34, of Norman Park was charged with DUI, tag light and open container on Oct. 27.
• Jason Bromberger, 41, of Hartsfield was charged with driving while license withdrawn, failure to drive within single lane and no insurance on Oct. 27.
• Anibal Bamaca-Diaz, 36, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license on Oct. 23.
• Gatlyn Michael Peacock, 24, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 26.
• Cesar Buepdia Garcia, 41, of Moultrie was charged with speeding and driving without a valid license on Oct. 23.
Incidents
• On Oct. 26, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of fraud at NT Tire Services. The complainant stated a male bought eight semi tractor tires totaling $3,304 with a credit card belonging to Nationwide Trucking Company on Oct. 22. But he said he later received an email from a company that makes card readers for iPads advising him that credit card was stolen.
• On Oct. 26 at Okapilco Elementary School, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office met with a complainant about a hit and run. The complainant stated she was in line to pick up her child when the vehicle in front of her backed up and struck her vehicle. She said the occupant of this other vehicle, a female, gave her a hand-written note with her insurance number, but when she contacted the agency she was told it was not a valid policy number. Complainant also said she called the phone number given to her, and it too was not valid.
• On Oct. 26, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Mitchell County Line Road and Hwy. 111 in reference to a hit and run. There, a complainant who was not involved in the incident stated his wife was driving his truck with his daughter also in the vehicle. He said they were stopped at a stop sign when they were struck on the rear driver’s side by a truck that turned onto Mitchell County Line Road. The truck that was struck was described sustaining major damage, and the other truck was described as white and pulling a trailer.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Zandra Ventrice Wade, 31, of Moultrie and Theodore Jackson, 30, of Moultrie were charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 27.
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 30, of Ellenton was charged with shoplifting at BP on Camilla Highway on Oct. 27.
• Tony Lamar Wiley, 56, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 27.
• Corey Austin Thompson, 31, was charged with burglary second degree on Oct. 26.
• Robert Lee Smith III, 44, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of probation violation on Oct. 24.
• Marshall Jenkins, 76, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes on Oct. 27.
• Andarius Michael Collins, 20, of Moultrie was charged with theft by shoplifting at Walmart on Oct. 26.
Incidents
• On Oct. 27, Moultrie Police investigated a damaged vehicle at AutoZone on First Avenue S.E. The complainant stated that he discovered the front passenger window of an AutoZone-owned vehicle broken out. No property was reported taken from the vehicle.
• On Oct. 26, Moultrie Police was dispatched to Third Avenue S.W. in reference to a past-occurred theft by taking. The complainant stated that someone entered her home through a cracked door and took $45 in cash from her purse.
• On Oct. 26, Moultrie Police responded to a call of lost property. The complainant stated he was at Club Escape the previous morning and misplaced his wallet, which contained a debit card, credit card and work visa.
• On Oct. 26, Moultrie Police met with City of Moultrie Public Works manager Bobbie Tucker about property damage. The police incident summary states that Tucker said an employee discovered the lock to the back gate of Public Works property off of Ninth Avenue S.E. had been cut off the gate. It appeared this was done with bolt cutters, the summary states. Nothing was reported missing.
• On Oct. 26, Moultrie Police was dispatched to South Main Street in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated someone damaged his brick barrier on the driveway; the responding officer observed that the barrier appeared to be leaning and missing a few bricks.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• James Ray Hall, 47, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, speeding and probation violation on Oct. 27.
• James Curtis Lewis, 27, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and failure to drive within single lane on Oct. 27.
Berlin Police
Arrests
• Timothy Gene Pope, 55, of Pavo was charged with failure to drive within a single lane, possession of meth, possession of a drug related object and operation of unregistered vehicle on Oct. 26.
Doerun Police
Arrests
• Brad Montavius Jones, 24, of Quincy, Fla., was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 28.
