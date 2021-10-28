Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Donnarius Tafari Stringer, 20, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged October 27 with failure to appear.
• Tania Godfrey, 25, 669 Lot 12 J.O. Stewart Rd., was charged October 27 with theft by taking.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Andrew Kyle Heiderscheit, 29, 194 E. Weeks St., Norman Park, was charged October 15 with fugitive from justice.
• Jacob Kyle Dancy, 27, 362 C.O. Kennedy Rd., was charged October 27 with probation violation.
• Limber Gomez-Mendoza, 34, 805 Smith Rd., Unit E, was charged October 26 with pedestrian under the influence.
