Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Donnarius Tafari Stringer, 20, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged October 27 with failure to appear.

• Tania Godfrey, 25, 669 Lot 12 J.O. Stewart Rd., was charged October 27 with theft by taking.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Andrew Kyle Heiderscheit, 29, 194 E. Weeks St., Norman Park, was charged October 15 with fugitive from justice.

• Jacob Kyle Dancy, 27, 362 C.O. Kennedy Rd., was charged October 27 with probation violation.

• Limber Gomez-Mendoza, 34, 805 Smith Rd., Unit E, was charged October 26 with pedestrian under the influence.

