Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Derrick Termaine Kennedy, 41, was charged October 2 with driving without a valid license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Emmanuel Quiroz-Ramirez, 38, 250 Sam Sells Road, was charged October 1 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Rufino Vasquez-Bernabe, 32 708 13th St. S.W.,was charged October 1 with probation violation, driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and no insurance.
• Juan Lopez-Gonzalez, 27, 4889 Otter Creek Road, Valdosta, was charged October 2 with speeding, D.U.I., driving without license.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Lloyd David Nesbit, 30, 381 Indian Creek, was charged October 1 with defective equipment and driving while license suspended.
• Kevin Richards Swartz, 51, 6994 Duck Cove Road, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged October 2 with open container in vehicle, expired or no registration or title and two tail lights required.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Deborah Denise Knighton, 42, 412 11th Ct. N.W., was charged October 2 with failure to appear.
• Amorilio Lopez-Hernandez, 31, 3347 N.W. 25th Terrace, Jennings, Fla., was charged October 3 with driving on wrong side of the road, D.U.I. and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Antonio J. Mendez, 44, 181 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged October 3 with D.U.I., driving without a license and open container.
• De’shon Kiontae Williams, 24, 366 Baggs Ave. Apt 4D, was charged September 22 with theft by receiving.
• Debra Ann Villarreal, 39, 1010 Sixth St. S.E., was charged October 1 with possession of cocaine.
• Treyquan Jamerson, 20, 241 Hopewell Church Road, was charged October 3 with battery- family violence.
• Steven Sharod Spencer, 41, 200 Second St. N.W., was charged October 2 with battery-family violence, criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
• Juan Ambrosio Perez, 36, 1832 Sylvester Hwy., was charged September 30 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Brandon Tyler Lawhorne, 26, 473 West Mulberry St., Funston, was charged October 1 with two counts of attempting to violate VGSCSA grand jury true bill, illegal use of communication facility grand jury true bill, possession of prohibited items by inmate grand jury true bill and interference with government property grand jury true bill.
• Andrew Lee Crawford, 45, 600 13th Ave. S.W., was charged October 1 with seven counts of financial transaction card fraud; probation violation; giving false name, address or birthday, obstruction officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Quandarius Ty’shon Corbin, 28, 1012 Highland Blvd., was charged October 3 with two counts of probation violation and two counts of fourth degree forgery.
• Samuel Albert Connell, 62, 1541 Cypress Road, Sale City, was charged October 1 with deposit account fraud.
• Vash Robert Harris, 18, 194 Price Road, was charged September 21 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Jose Medrano-Medrano Guadalupa, 27, 2775 Ellenton Road, Norman Park, was charged October 3 with D.U.I., driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane and open container in vehicle.
• Christopher Weeks, 22, 10561 Hwy. 76, Adel, was charged October 2 with failure to drive within single lane and D.U.I.
• Thomas A. Hughes, 41, 2845 Willow Wood Circle, was charged September 17 with D.U.I.
• Daniel Ray Reeves, 33, 517 26th Ave. S.E. Apt F1, was charged with probation violation.
• Rodrick Donnel Brooks, 37, 1420 Owen Ave., Albany, was charged September 30 with theft by taking.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West Bethel Ave. in reference to a burglary. The complainant showed the deputy where several items had been taken out of their shed. A black in color Monster Moto mini bike valued at $500, a Weed Eater and chainsaw valued at $500, a push mower valued at $385, a deep fryer and tank valued at $125 and a Murray bicycle valued at $200.
• Deputies were dispatched to Fastrac, Hwy. 319 N., in reference to theft of fuel. Two separate vehicles stole a combined $302 worth of diesel.
• A complainant came into the Sheriff’s Office lobby to show evidence that $758 had been taken out of their Chime account. No bank was shown to have taken it but the Chime app showed that the money was loaded onto a Walmart gift card.
• A catalytic converter was stolen off a 2006 Ford F-150 in the 300 block of Funston-Doerun Road.
