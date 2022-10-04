Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Shuneka Lashon Rushing, 27, 719 Sixth St., was charged Oct. 2 with DUI, tail lights required, expired vehicle tag or decal and due care.
- Angel Diaz Castrejon, 27, Quitman, was charged Sept. 25 with DUI and driving without a valid license, due care, failure to drive within a single lane and manufacture, sale or distribution of false identification document (1st offense).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Earl Rodney Walden, 32, 328 McMullen Rd., was charged Sept. 27 with a probation violation.
- Ricky Lewis Forrest, 63, 1330 U.S. Hwy. 319 N. Lot 50, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 3 with a probation violation.
- Pedro Verdeio, 68, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., was charged Sept. 28 with theft by deception - misdemeanor and theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.
- Michael Baylee Allen, 23, 198 Hamilton Rd., was charged Sept. 30 with simple battery.
- Stacy Romele Hayes, 50, 515 Seventh Ave. was charged Sept. 26 with harassing phone calls.
- Zandrea Ventrice Wade, 33, 141 Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged Sept. 28 with failure to appear, probation violation, adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older, no insurance, driving without license on person, expired vehicle tag or decal and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
- Jesus Magdil Corona-Rea, 35, 87 Regency Village, was charged Sept. 28 with cruelty to children - 3rd degree and simple battery - family violence
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Victor Adrian Morales, 19, 6243 Deliah Lane, Charlotte, N.C., was charged Oct. 3 with driving without a license and speeding.
- Montavious Devon Williams, 19, 215 Church St., Ellenton, was charged Oct. 3 with driving without license and child restraint law child seat safety.
- Michael Joseph Best III, 33, 711 Bryan Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Oct. 4 with forgery - 3rd degree (felony).
- Oscar Abel Aguilar-Gonzalez, 37, 19268 Ga. Hwy. 33, Pavo, was charged Oct 1 with speeding (71 mph in 55 mph zone) and driving without a license.
- Levi Morgan Queen, 26, 1143 Faison Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Oct. 2 with cruelty to children -3rd degree and battery - family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor.
- Jerry Tomar Lewis, 40, 251 Selina Rd., Lot 16, was charged Oct. 2 with sale of methamphetamine, use of communication device, two violations of Georgia Controlled Substance Act with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate), trafficking methamphetamine, violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (Lortab (325 mg/10mg)) and two violations of Georgia Controlled SAubstancct e with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride). Additional charges were possession of marijuana with intent and violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act with intent to distribute schedule I drug (three THC oil cartridges).
- Daye Braswell, 17, 1975 Kendallwood Church Rd., was charged Sept. 29 with disorderly conduct.
- John Peavey Calhoun, 69, 857 Sawmill Rd., Pavo, was charged Sept. 23 with DUI.
- Crispin Barrera, 38, 1514 Ga. Hwy. 33 S., was charged Oct. 2 with driving without a valid license.
- Rigaberto Alvarado Coronado, 41, 348 Hannah Lee Drive, Omega, was charged Sept. 30 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Max Frederick Gill, 62, 308 Red Bug Lane, Coolidge, was charged Sept. 30 with tail lights required and driving without license.
- Virgilio Hernandez, 33, 470 Christmas Rd., was charged Oct. 2 with no insurance, driving while tag is suspended and driving without license.
- Aristeo Martinez, 22, 505 Oak Hill Rd., Thomasville, was charged Oct. 2 with battery and brake lights required.
- Jack Thurman Gregory, 48, 3378 Ga. Hwy. 133 N., was charged Sept. 23 with driving without a valid license.
- Edgar Elias Lopez, 25, 206 Dean Matthews Rd., was charged Sept. 28 with cruelty to children - 3rd degree and battery - family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor.
