Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
- Robert Lee Aikens IV, 39, 214 11th Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 8 with kidnapping and battery.
- Tyrek Lee, 18, 328 Serena Drive in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 15 with battery-family violence and DUI-drugs.
- Roger Holton, 57, 131 Grizzly Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 24 with three counts of terroristic threats and acts (misdemeanor) and probation violation.
- John Wesley Selph, 48, 235 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Sept. 25 with probation violation.
- Jermaine Charles Butt, 18, 1248 Sixth Street S.W., was charged Sept. 26 with probation violation.
- Joseph Allen Vaughn, 51, 144 Brandy Drive, was charged Sept. 27 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
- Keisha Marie Hiers, 39, 2642 Tallokas Road in Quitman, was charged Sept. 28 with failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license-misdemeanor.
- Angenique Marshall Johnson, 41, 16 Elanor Place in Ray City, was charged Sept. 28 with simple battery-family violence and first offense misdemeanor battery-family violence.
- Daniel Martin Roton, 36, 200 South Vandenburg Drive, was charged Sept. 28 with possession, manufacturing, distribution, etc. of controlled substances; and unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance.
- Lantavious De’John Haynes, 20, 2324 Tompkins Avenue in Albany, was charged Sept. 29 with criminal trespass.
- Lonnie Wesley Beck, 46, 2827 Sylvester Drive, was charged Sept. 29 with criminal trespass.
- Irvin Bautista-Martinez, 20, 180 Trailer Park Road, was charged Sept. 29 with failure to drive within single lane, homicide by vehicle in first degree-felony, and DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21.
- Kiayana Monica James, 31, 145 Stripling Road, was charged Sept. 30 with disorderly conduct and first offense misdemeanor battery-family violence.
- Magen Ann Sheffield, 33, 14213 Buckhorne Road in Tallahassee, Florida, was charged Oct. 1 on a bench warrant.
- Michael Jerome Edwards, 29, 2231 Sylvester Drive, was charged Oct. 1 with disorderly conduct.
- Juan Matias-Ramirez, 40, 980 Smith Road, was charged Oct. 1 with bondsman can’t sign city bonds.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie resident reported criminal trespass on Sept. 25 in reference to an unknown person breaking his vehicle’s passenger and driver’s side windows as he was stranded on Roundtree Bridge Road.
- A Norman Park man reported criminal trespass on Sept. 26 in reference to an unknown person putting fireworks into his mailbox and blowing it up.
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Sept. 26 in reference to an unknown person committing burglary.
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Sept. 28 in reference to a known man breaking a window on his home at Yogi Bear Road in Norman Park.
Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported entering auto on Sept. 25 in reference to a known person coming onto her Mitchell County Line Road property and going into her vehicle to steal a purse with $150 worth of contents.
- A Norman Park resident reported theft by taking on Sept. 27 in reference to an unknown person stealing a temporary tag from his vehicle.
- A Doerun resident reported burglary on Sept. 27 in reference to an unknown person stealing a lawn mower, two trail cameras and financial paperwork, all worth around $5,240, from their home on County Line Road in Doerun.
- A Norman Park man reported the theft by taking of a pistol and two shotguns on Sept. 29 in reference to an unknown person taking them from his home on Doerun Norman Park Road in Norman Park.
Fraud
- A Moultrie woman reported financial transaction card fraud on Sept. 27 in reference to an unknown person charging $17 to her account without permission after she found her debit card was missing.
- A Moultrie man reported fraud on Sept. 28 in reference to an unknown man pulling a scam on him through the phone and taking three $200 money cards from him.
- A Moultrie woman reported financial transaction card fraud on Sept. 29 in reference to a known person taking $50 from her account using the Cash App.
Property Damage
- A Norman Park man reported property damage on Sept. 26 in reference to an unknown person entering his property on Julius Higgs Road in Norman Park, writing obscene words in black spray paint on his vehicle and scratching up its paint job.
- A Moultrie woman reported property damage on Sept. 26 in reference to an unknown person driving off the main road and hitting the fence of her home on Cherokee Drive.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery-family violence on Sept. 25 in reference to a known man hitting her then pushing her out of a moving vehicle.
- A Moultrie man and woman reported simple battery on Sept. 30 in reference to a dispute between one another where the man pushed the woman, and the woman hit the man under his mouth.
Child Abuse
- A Moultrie woman reported child abuse on Sept. 27 in reference to a known man molesting her children and not properly cleaning them.
Violation of Family Violence Order
- A Moultrie woman reported a violation of family violence order on Sept. 30 in reference to a known man harassing her and coming near her after being previously served a temporary protective order.
Moultrie Police Department
Charges
- William Herman Davis, 47, 412 31st Avenue S.E., Apartment H, was charged Sept. 22 with simple battery-family violence.
- Lou Ellen McCorvey, 62, 1465 Kendallwood Church Road, was charged Sept. 24 with driving under influence and failure to drive within single lane.
- Tyler Montgomery, 17, 1281 Brockett Road, Apartment 3D, in Clarkston, Ga., was charged Sept. 24 with six counts of being a party to a crime, illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of drug related object and drugs to be kept in original container.
- Lekeshia Sparkle King, 40, 816 Sixth Street N.W., was charged Sept. 25 with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
- Debra Michelle Moore, 45, 108 Dove Circle, was charged Sept. 25 with printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc. knowing information is invalid.
- Rosie Lee Williams, 59, 430 10th Street, was charged Sept. 26 with driving while license withdrawn and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Marcus Edward Blakely, 40, 839 Shy Manor Drive, Apartment 4, was charged Sept. 26 with disorderly conduct, interference with government property-felony, cruelty to children-third degree, possession of cocaine, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Terrell Trimble, 30, 1301 10th Street, was charged Sept. 26 with criminal trespass, cruelty to children-third degree and battery-family violence.
- Larry Eugene King, 212 Second Street S.W., was charged Sept. 26 with battery.
- Walter Allen Sims III, 38, 810 Third Avenue S.W., was charged Sept. 27 with disorderly conduct-family violence.
- George Callhan IV, 25, 502 27th Street S.E., Apartment 2, was charged Sept. 28 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance: possession of ecstasy.
- Quentin Terrell Hall, 33, 516 Love Street N.W. in Pelham, was charged Sept. 29 on a hold for Warwick Police Department.
- Travis Grissett, 40, 24 Kingwood Garden Drive, was charged Sept. 29 with possession of cocaine.
- Tamera Chambers, 29, 24 Kingwood Garden Drive, was charged Sept. 29 with possession of cocaine.
- Pretoria Nicole Daniels, 27, 533 27th Street S.E., Apartment 1, was charged Oct. 1 with theft by conversion-felony.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 27 in reference to an unknown man attempting to kick in her door.
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 29 in reference to a known man arguing with her daughter and coming to her home without permission
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 30 in reference to an unknown person coming to her property on West Central Avenue without permission and denting her vehicle.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of a $17 package on Sept. 30 by a known woman who lived in the same apartment complex as him.
- A Moultrie woman reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of a $60 14-inch flat screen from his home on Seventh Avenue S.E. by an unknown person on Sept. 30.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie man reported property damage on Sept. 28 in reference to an unknown person drilling a hole with scratches around it on his vehicle and moving its left rear quarter panel.
- A Moultrie woman reported property damage on Sept. 29 in reference to an unknown person denting her vehicle while it was on Sunset Circle S.E.
- A Moultrie woman reported property damage on Sept. 29 in reference to an unknown person damaging her vehicle’s front right bumper and fender while it was at Home Depot on Veterans Parkway N.
- A Moultrie woman reported property damage on Sept. 29 in reference to an unknown person backing a vehicle into her bumper and placing a hole in it.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
- Anthony Heath Mock, 44, 117 Lonesome Pine Trails, was charged Sept. 23 with speeding-first offense, possession of meth and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Luke Allen Moxley, 34, Homeless, was charged Sept. 25 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and driving while license withdrawn.
- Ryan Mark Hancock, 36, 3119 Sylvester Drive, was charged Sept. 25 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked-misdemeanor.
- Ty’quarious Ja’Quaun Leggett, 20, 1515 Fourth Avenue N.E., Apartment 2, was charged Sept. 26 with driving without license on person, driving under influence-drugs and adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.