Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Justin Ted Dean, 35, 162 Piney Grove Lane, was charged Sept. 25 on a hold for drug court.
- April Lynn Wilcox, 36, 608 William Road, was charged Sept. 25 on a hold for drug court.
- Adrian Soto, 23, 842 Highway 319 South, Lot 03, was charged Sept. 29 with failure to drive within single lane and driving while license withdrawn.
- Rony Lopez, 307 Honey Bear in Norman Park, was charged Oct. 2 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
- Alton Paul Olliff, 33, Berlin, was charged Oct. 2 with probation violation and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge-misdemeanor.
- Dangelo Strawter, 22, 132 Nottingham Way in Ocilla, was charged Oct. 3 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor, cruelty to children-first degree and reckless driving.
- Francisco Hernandez-Primo, 40, 251 Las Vegas Lane in Norman Park, was charged Oct. 3 with failure to drive within single lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Davanti Yearby, 26, 16861 Adel Highway, was charged Oct. 4 with theft by taking-misdemeanor.
• Rkaiya Miharu King, 24, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 5.
• Denize Montreze Williams, 33, of Camilla was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 5.
• Jesus Enriquez, 26, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property 2nd degree and terroristic acts and threats on Oct. 5.
• Francisco Sandoral, 45, of Moultrie was charged with pedestrian under the influence on Oct. 5.
Criminal Trespass
- Two Moultrie women reported criminal trespass on Oct. 2 in reference to a known man screaming and yelling at them, coming onto their property without permission and banging on their door.
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Oct. 2 in reference to an unknown person coming onto her James Buckner Road property.
- A Norman Park woman reported criminal trespass on Oct. 4 in reference to a known man damaging items and appliances in her Sandy Ridge Cemetery Road home, burning some of her personal belongings, and taking her car without permission.
Theft
- A Hartsfield woman reported theft by taking on Oct. 2 in reference to an unknown person cutting the lock to a large farm gas tank and stealing $2,730 worth of gas from it.
- A Moultrie man reported theft by taking on Oct. 2 in reference to an unknown person taking two steel beams worth $120 from a car trailer on his South Boulevard property.
- A Moultrie resident reported theft by taking on Oct. 4 in reference to an unknown person taking $440 worth of hardware from his yard on Old Adel Road.
- A Norman Park resident reported burglary on Oct. 4 in reference to an unknown person stealing multiple items and appliances from her Cleveland Street address in Ellenton while she was away.
Battery
- A Norman Park woman reported simple battery on Oct. 3 in reference to a known man arguing with her, hitting her in the back of the head and shattering her $200 phone.
Fraud
- A Moxley Auto Sales employee reported fraud on Oct. 3 in reference to ordering a travel bag for $29.98 and receiving a nail file kit.
- A Norman Park woman reported financial transaction card fraud on Oct. 4 in reference to an unknown person using her debit card to buy $249.68 worth of items from Best Buy in Minnesota and making three charges -- $264.56, $21.97 and $1.29 -- to Apple.
Sodomy
- A Colquitt Regional Medical Center employee reported aggravated sodomy on Oct. 4 in reference to a mother bringing her 4-year-old son into the emergency room after a past-occurred assault.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie resident reported Oct. 4 that a known man cut the tires to his vehicle, chased him with a knife and cut his hands.
- A Funston man reported property damage on Oct. 4 in reference to an unknown person damaging his truck’s tailgate and bumper.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie resident reported disorderly conduct on Oct. 3 in reference to an unknown man in a green Dodge Charger speeding through a Norris Drive neighborhood while children were playing, cursing at him and nearby neighbors, and attempting to fight him.
Moultrie Police Department
Charges
- Randy Gibson, 59, 1107 Third Avenue N.W., was charged Sept. 20 with arson-first degree.
- Jeremy Arthur Raymond, 32, 1791 Funston-Sigsbee Road, was charged Sept. 29 with possession of methamphetamine.
- Daniel Lawton Argo, 26, 41 Pearl Street, was charged Oct. 2 with cruelty to children-first degree and aggravated child molestation.
- Marvin Lee Roberts, 55, homeless, was charged Oct. 3 with trespass-third offense (city ordinance) and disorderly-fourth offense (city ordinance).
- Stephen Ray Madden, 41, 286 26th Street, Apartment 2, was charged Oct. 3 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge-misdemeanor.
- Timbreonna Williams, 20, 6 Palm Street in Camilla, was charged Oct. 3 with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Travis Dawson, 36, 66 Ash Road in Camilla, was charged Oct. 4 with simple assault-family violence and dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts via computer-misdemeanor.
- Morris Simpson, 17, 1123 10th Street S.E., was charged Oct. 4 with trespassing. Simpson is accused of making a scene at Domino’s, First Avenue Southeast, late Sunday evening.
- Ja’Quez Zyrique Davis, 18, 711 Fourth Street S.W., was charged Oct. 4 with disorderly conduct and child restraint law child safety belt.
- Aaron Richter Wallace, 26, 315 15th Street S.E., was charged Oct. 4 with DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license withdrawn, leaving the scene of accident (hit and run) and failure to drive within single lane.
• Diamond Zykia McKinnon, 19, of Norman Park was charged with affray (fighting in a public place) on Oct. 1.
• Toby Dean Glover, 43, of Moultrie was charged with theft by bringing stolen property into state on Oct. 4.
• Stephon Leon Spradley, 35, of Moultrie was charged with battery on Oct. 5.
Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported a misdemeanor theft by taking on Oct. 2 in reference to an unknown person taking her vehicle’s tag while at her home on Sixth Street S.E.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported trespass on Oct. 1 in reference to an unknown man attempting to enter her home saying “let me in,” while her children were home alone at their Sixth Avenue N.W. apartment.
- A Moultrie woman reported trespass on Oct. 2 in reference to a known but unwanted guest who was previously trespassed coming to her MLK Drive home intoxicated.
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Oct. 3 in reference to finding that an unknown person had damaged Greater Newton Grove Cathedral’s back door.
- A Moultrie woman reported trespass on Oct. 4 in reference to an unknown person opening her front door from the outside. without her permission
Property Damage
- A Moultrie woman reported second degree criminal damage to property on Oct. 3 in reference to a known woman performing $600 worth of damage to her vehicle’s front and back windows.
Violence
- A Moultrie man reported battery on Oct. 2 in reference to a known woman becoming argumentative with him, smacking away his hand, and, when she was asked to leave, struck him in the face on his right cheek.
• On Oct. 5, Moultrie Police responded to a fight in progress at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Security personnel told responding officers the fight was over. One of the subjects in the fight reportedly walked away and then fled on foot to Edgewood Apartments when police tried to make contact with him. When police located the subject at the rear of the complex, the subject stated he was at the hospital for a COVID-19 test and began arguing with his boyfriend in the lobby. He said the argument escalated into a fight.
Hit and Run
- A Walmart employee reported hit and run on Oct. 4 in reference to an unknown driver in a white truck striking her vehicle’s front driver side as she was leaving the parking lot.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
- Melissa Lea Conger, 37, 2122 Old Doerun Road, was charged Oct. 1 with theft by taking-felony, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and failure to drive within single lane.
• Cornelus Lewayne Parker, 46, of Bainbridge was charged with driving while license withdrawn and two counts of the child restraint law on Oct. 5.
• Joseph Murphy, 55, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license withdrawn.
Norman Park Police Department
Charges
- Kevin Maurice Gasaway, 59, 3530 Yarmouth Hill in Lawrenceville, was charged Oct. 1 with driving under influence-drugs/alcohol, too fast for conditions (city ordinance), and open container (city ordinance).
Berlin Police Department
Charges
- Ivan Terrell Hicks, 26, 1271 Franklin Street in Clearwater, Florida, was charged Oct. 2 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
