Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Cody Richardson Gignac, 31, 132 Jones Lane, was charged October 4 with driving while license withdrawn.
• Luciano Guemez, 56, 2607 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Pavo, was charged October 3 with D.U.I., cracked windshield, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and open container.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Allen Michael Robeson, 26, 731 Sumner Road, was charged October 4 with probation violation, possession of a drug related object, simple assault and possession of methamphetamine.
• Logan Dean Tillman, 20, 583 Jerusalem Church Road, Sale City, was charged October 5 with battery-family violence.
• Patrick Lee McCloud, 39, 115 Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged September 28 with probation violation.
• Jose Nicanor Luna, 31, 2106 West Blvd., was charged October 3 with child molestation.
• Laquala Monae Lewis, 21, 1605 Hutchinson Drive, was charged October 4 with failure to appear, false name and date of birth, willful obstruction of law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Rykeith Renard Walden, 292 Ruth St., was charged October 4 with probation violation; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; and possession of methamphetamine.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Donnie Wayne Crum, 26, 67 Jess St., Enigma, Ga., was charged October 1 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Robert Ray Myrick, 24, 222 Grizzly Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged October 1 with disorderly conduct.
• Jonathan Dwayne McDonald, 22, 321 Grizzly Bear Road, was charged October 1 with disorderly conduct.
• Jessica Ann McCall, 35, 171 Denham Road, was charged October 3 with third degree cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
• Jakya Sharkivia Woods, 29, 405 11th Ct. S.E., was charged October 5 with probation violation.
