Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Robaneisha Lajamieya Milledge, 24, 111 Edison Drive, Albany, was charged Oct. 4 with a probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Matthew Katlin Deal, 28, 475 Merritt Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Oct. 5 with DUI-drugs, speeding (71 mph in 55 mph work zone), drivers to exercise due care and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Ever Morales, 22, 589 Circle Rd., was charged Oct. 5 with a probation violation.
- Leon Keigans, 71, 109 29th Ave. N.W., was charged Oct. 5 with sexual battery.
- Manuel Alejandro Mendoza, 27, 786 Jim Clark Rd., Omega, was charged Oct. 5 with a probation violation.
- Kewanda Denise Graham, 40, 1608 Chestnut Ave., Tifton, was charged Oct. 5 with two counts of contempt of court.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Charlie Earnest Murphy, 45, 1304 Hutchinson Drive, was charged Oct. 6 with a probation violation.
- Yashekia Raquell Fields, 26, 15th Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged Oct. 5 following a grand jury indictment on drug charges.
- Ashley Eileen Medina, 17, 528 Willow Drive, was charged Oct. 3 with two counts of simple battery.
- Bernardo Valez Walker, 22, 301 Tallokas Rd., was charged Oct. 4 with cruelty to children - 2nd degree.
- Mary Lee Starnes, 41, 330 S. Railroad St., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 4 with four probation violations.
- Jackie Samuel Payne Jr., 41, 362 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 4 with forgery - 3rd degree (felony) and a probation violation.
- Kinnetta Bre’sha Wynn, 32, 401 S. Oak St., Berlin, was charged Oct. 5 with a probation violation.
