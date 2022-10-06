Doerun Police Department

Arrests

  • Robaneisha Lajamieya Milledge, 24, 111 Edison Drive, Albany, was charged Oct. 4 with a probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Matthew Katlin Deal, 28, 475 Merritt Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Oct. 5 with DUI-drugs, speeding (71 mph in 55 mph work zone), drivers to exercise due care and open container in vehicle.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Ever Morales, 22, 589 Circle Rd., was charged Oct. 5 with a probation violation.
  • Leon Keigans, 71, 109 29th Ave. N.W., was charged Oct. 5 with sexual battery.
  • Manuel Alejandro Mendoza, 27, 786 Jim Clark Rd., Omega, was charged Oct. 5 with a probation violation.
  • Kewanda Denise Graham, 40, 1608 Chestnut Ave., Tifton, was charged Oct. 5 with two counts of contempt of court.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Charlie Earnest Murphy, 45, 1304 Hutchinson Drive, was charged Oct. 6 with a probation violation.
  • Yashekia Raquell Fields, 26, 15th Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged Oct. 5 following a grand jury indictment on drug charges.
  • Ashley Eileen Medina, 17, 528 Willow Drive, was charged Oct. 3 with two counts of simple battery.
  • Bernardo Valez Walker, 22, 301 Tallokas Rd., was charged Oct. 4 with cruelty to children - 2nd degree.
  • Mary Lee Starnes, 41, 330 S. Railroad St., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 4 with four probation violations.
  • Jackie Samuel Payne Jr., 41, 362 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 4 with forgery - 3rd degree (felony) and a probation violation.
  • Kinnetta Bre’sha Wynn, 32, 401 S. Oak St., Berlin, was charged Oct. 5 with a probation violation.

