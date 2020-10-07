Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• On Oct. 3, Colquitt County deputies reported observing a male subject at 1301 Veterans Parkway who was recognized as a wanted suspect. The suspect was identified as Brian Keith Hall, and it was found he had an active warrant for his arrest from Cook County. Hall was placed under arrest and turned over to a Cook County sheriff’s deputy.
• Keithsha Lasha Wright, 42, of Funston was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 6 when a female subject reported that Wright grabbed her shoulders and hit her in the face when she tried to leave following an argument between the two.
Thefts
• On Oct. 6, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cook Road where the contact stated a girl who started living with him in September moved out on the 28th and took several of his items. A witness stated he saw this girl taking items from the home and putting them into a car. Items reported taken include a tool bag with tools, work boots, a sewing kit, hair trimmers, a cylinder and piston, a back pack, duffle bag and various clothes. Deputies report being unable to make contact with the suspect through a number provided by the victim.
Property damage
• On Oct. 6, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact at the office’s parking lot with a man who stated that, while at his ex-wife’s residence, his ex-brother-in-law damaged his car tag and scratched his truck.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Moultrie Police report that, on Oct. 6, a male juvenile was charged with criminal trespass, runaway and curfew violation. The juvenile was transported to his residence and released to a family member.
• Carneata Clark, 27, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction (false statements) on Oct. 6.
• Ty’Resha Breonna King, 18, of Moultrie was charged with affray on Oct. 1.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Adam Christopher Lee, 30, of Pelham was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent.
Doerun Police
Arrests
• Joy Belinda Giles, 56, of Cuthbert was charged with failure to appear.
