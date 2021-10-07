Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Amber Brooke Ayala, 36, 203 South Church St., was charged October 6 with theft by deception.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Lathaca Denise Wheeler, 44, 384 East Gate Drive, Norman Park, was charged October 6 with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Haley Marie Tucker, 31, 1708 First Ave. S.E. Room 118, was charged October 6 with two counts of probation violation.

• Amber Nicole Murrell, 36, 924 Madison Ave., Valdosta, was charged October 6 with failure to appear.

