Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Alejandro Cerbantez-Nepomoceno, 20, 121 Bert Horne Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with speeding and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Kara Brook Menix, 26, 123 Cementary Ave., Doerun, was charged Oct. 4 with driving while license suspended, criminal trespass (family violence), obstruction, loitering/prowling, terroristic threats and acts - felony and entering auto.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Nicholas Hilario Gomez, 17, 148 Red Road, Albany, was charged Oc.t 6 with DUI, distracted driving, open container in vehicle and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Jose Antonio Marte, 53, 7250 Hwy. 37 W., Hartsfield, was charged Sept. 25 with two counts of contempt of court, a probation violation and failure to appear.
- Victor Tyrone Roberts, 47, 404 Port St. Apt. 2, was charged Oct. 6 with cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
- Rhett Thomas Ingram, 61, 705 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Oct. 6 with fugitive from justice.
- Alexis Pedraza, 37, 1424 10th St. S.W., was charged Oct. 6 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Robert George Sanders, 33, 306 Indian Lake Drive, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 6 probation violation.
- Isabelle Yolanda Bishop, 40, 368 Langford St., Berlin, was charged Oct. 5 with possession of methamphetamine and burglary - 1st degree (felony).
- Jennifer Sue Brown, 47, 198 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 5 with possession of methamphetamine and burglary - 1st degree (felony).
- Joshua Daniel Nolin, 31, 108 Crum Rd., was charged Oct. 5 with a probation violation, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine and burglary - 1st degree (felony).
- Brandon Javion Nowell, 25, 814 Third Ave. N.W., was charged Sept. 25 with riot in penal institution and aggravated battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.