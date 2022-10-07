Berlin Police Department

Arrests

  • Alejandro Cerbantez-Nepomoceno, 20, 121 Bert Horne Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with speeding and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

  • Kara Brook Menix, 26, 123 Cementary Ave., Doerun, was charged Oct. 4 with driving while license suspended, criminal trespass (family violence), obstruction, loitering/prowling, terroristic threats and acts - felony and entering auto.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Nicholas Hilario Gomez, 17, 148 Red Road, Albany, was charged Oc.t 6 with DUI, distracted driving, open container in vehicle and failure to drive within a single lane.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Jose Antonio Marte, 53, 7250 Hwy. 37 W., Hartsfield, was charged Sept. 25 with two counts of contempt of court, a probation violation and failure to appear.
  • Victor Tyrone Roberts, 47, 404 Port St. Apt. 2, was charged Oct. 6 with cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
  • Rhett Thomas Ingram, 61, 705 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Oct. 6 with fugitive from justice.
  • Alexis Pedraza, 37, 1424 10th St. S.W., was charged Oct. 6 with failure to appear.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Robert George Sanders, 33, 306 Indian Lake Drive, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 6 probation violation.
  • Isabelle Yolanda Bishop, 40, 368 Langford St., Berlin, was charged Oct. 5 with possession of methamphetamine and burglary - 1st degree (felony).
  • Jennifer Sue Brown, 47, 198 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 5 with possession of methamphetamine and burglary - 1st degree (felony).
  • Joshua Daniel Nolin, 31, 108 Crum Rd., was charged Oct. 5 with a probation violation, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine and burglary - 1st degree (felony).
  • Brandon Javion Nowell, 25, 814 Third Ave. N.W., was charged Sept. 25 with riot in penal institution and aggravated battery.

