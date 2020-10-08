Colquitt County SO
Arrests
• Eric Shawn Mitchell, 27, of Doerun was charged with failure to register vehicle and no insurance on Oct. 8.
• William Forrest Dossett, 39, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of probation violation on Oct. 7.
• Marques Ealey, 21, of Albany was charged with speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) on Oct. 8 from an incident that occurred Oct. 5.
• Luis Zamora, 24, of Norman Park was charged with battery from a bench warrant on Oct. 7 from an incident that occurred on Sept. 10.
• Vash Robert Harris, 17, of Moultrie was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol by person under 18 and possession of an illegal weapon (sawed-off shotgun, machine gun, silencer etc.) on Oct. 7 from an incident that occurred Oct. 6.
Moultrie PD
Arrests
• Morris Simpson, 17, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 5.
• Carillis Martin, 18, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 8 from an incident that occurred Oct. 7.
• Anterrianna Walker, 19, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 7.
• Joshua Ryan Clifton, 25, of Moultrie was charged with battery on Oct. 7.
• Kayla Danielle McKenzie, 33, of Moultrie was charged with obstruction of an officer, theft of lost or mislaid property, theft by shoplifting first degree and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer on Oct. 7.
• Randy Arthurs, 32, was charged with family violence (first offense) misdemeanor on Oct. 7.
• Pearl Lawerence Moore, 40, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 7.
• Frederick Gardner, 28, of Moultrie was detained on Hwy. 319 and held for Lowndes County officials, which had a warrant accusing him of forgery.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Bruce Nelson Gibbs, 42, of Tifton was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol on Oct. 1.
• Shanera Davonne Williams, 28, of Dawson was charged with DUI, holding/supporting wireless communications device, open container in vehicle and impeding traffic flow on Oct. 7.
