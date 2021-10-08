Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Taylor Noel Bryant, 28, 192 Dana Lane, Thomasville, was charged October 6 with possession of a drug related object.
• Benjamin Lee Bishop, 32, 595 Carters Mill Road, Berlin, was charged October 6 with disorderly conduct.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Dawson Hunter Sutton, 17, 2809 Fifth St. S.E., was charged October 6 with three counts of entering auto.
• Lisa Marie Waters, 48, 415 North Side Drive, Valdosta, was charged October 7 with disorderly conduct, vagrancy and duty to obey officer.
• Isaiah Quadeer Daniels, 17, 120 Fourth St. S.W. Apt B, was charged October 5 with second degree burglary.
• Edward Freeman Dean, 44, 920 Second St. S.E. was charged October 7 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Tawny Alyssa Workman, 30, 161 Cherry Ave., was charged October 6 with parole violation; driving while tag is suspended; printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc. knowing information is invalid or incorrect; and no insurance.
• Justin Cedric Suber, 38, 603 Second St. S.E., was charged October 7 with failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jarule Walter Spradley, 20, 807 South Fry St., Valdosta, was charged October 7 with probation violation.
• Samuel Heath Kastelic, 30, 220 Yogi Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged October 7 with criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer.
