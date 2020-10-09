Colquitt County SO
Arrests
• Lyderice Hosea Watkins, 22, of Moultrie was charged with battery-family violence (first offense) misdemeanor on Oct. 8.
• Justin Matthew Johnson, 37, of Moultrie was charged with financial transaction card fraud and probation violation on Oct. 8.
• Vincent Tamourius Flounoy, 30, of Pavo was charged with battery-family violence on Oct. 8.
• Emalee Louann Brooks, 29, of Camilla was charged with probation violation on Oct. 8
• Antonio Burkes, 38, of Douglas was charged with probation violation on Oct. 8.
• Randy Scott Jenkins, 36, of Moultrie was charged with possession, manufacturing etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana and driving while license suspended/revoked on Oct. 8. Deputies reported finding a clear plastic baggy with suspected methamphetamine after conducting a traffic stop on Hwy. 319.
Criminal attempt
• On Oct. 8, deputies were dispatched to a Shady Grove Road location in reference to a theft. The complainants stated a white van dropped off a female, whom they reported went behind a residence, took something then returned to the van and left. Deputies reviewed security camera footage that showed a white van with a possible South Carolina tag. Deputies interviewed a subject at the residence in question who did not notice anything missing.
Moultrie PD
Arrests
• Tony Rana Jones Jr., 27, of Lumpkin, Ga., was booked into Colquitt County jail after being apprehended on Oct. 6 in Randolph County. Jones was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and possession of firearms by convicted felons and first offender probation after an incident investigated by the Moultrie Police on Sept. 17. In this incident, MPD personnel responded to a 10th Avenue Northwest location in regards to a shooting.
• Donnie Lee Wright, 48, of Moultrie was charged with theft of service (power) misdemeanor on Oct. 8. Police noted a location on Third Street Southwest was illegally hooked up to a power box.
• Juantavion Williams, 23, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 8.
• Jontavia Keshawna Taylor, 22, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct (third offense) and probation violation on Oct. 7.
• Ronald Jermaine Johnson, 37, of Norman Park was charged with possession of cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving on wrong side of road and driving while license withdrawn Sept. 29 and for failure to appear on June 15.
• Moultrie Police report receiving a tip from 911 that a suspect in a battery case was at a 31st Avenue S.E. location. The responding officer stated receiving a tip that the victim and offender from the case were in a vehicle which he spotted and ran the tag through GCIC. The search revealed the registered owner, Michael Collins, 34, of Berlin, had a warrant. The car was unoccupied, so the officer advised people near the scene to notify him if anyone returned for this vehicle. Soon afterwards the officer received a call that someone was at this vehicle, so he returned and made contact with and arrested a person identified as Collins. The Colquitt County jail booking report states Collins was held for Screven County.
Harassment
• On Oct. 8, Moultrie Police responded to a call from Fifth Avenue S.W., where a complaint stated unknown male juveniles were throwing rocks at him and threatening to blow up his house.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• William Brandon Kearce, 37, of Ray City was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive within single lane, possession of heroin (a Schedule IV drug) and driving without license on person Oct. 6.
• Kameion Pace, 29, of Ochlocknee was charged with probation violation on Oct. 8.
