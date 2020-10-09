FUNSTON [mdash]Eddie Will Lowe, Sr., 80 departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Dunk Smith Cemetery in Doerun, Georgia. Public viewing will be held at 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at…