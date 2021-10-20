Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jose Gregorio, 25, Tallokas Road, was charged October 17 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
• Octavio Cerecedo, 31, 205 Cedar St., was charged October 17 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
• Matthew Edmondson, 33, 801 Shiflet Road, Adel, was charged October 16 with defective equipment and driving while license suspended.
• Nancy Pettyjohn, 44, 421 Merrit Road, Hartsfield, was charged October 17 with defective equipment and driving while license suspended.
• Cedric Antonio Edwards, 50, 210 Mark Wood Road, Warner Robins, Ga., was charged October 16 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
• Zacharian O’Hara Williams, 25, 12069 Hwy. 93, Baconton, was charged October 9 with simple battery (family violence).
- Brian Kenneth Berry, 42, 2817 Second St. N.W., was charged October 17 with driving while license suspended.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Colin Joseph Daniels, 20, 373 Railroad St., Berlin, was charged October 15 with two counts of theft by shoplifting.
• Shamesha Tashondra Walker, 26, 532 27th St. S.E. Apt 2, was charged October 15 with disorderly conduct.
• Devin Ariel Hooks, 30, 1828 Tyndall Drive, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged October 13 with theft by taking.
• Stanteria Smith, 23, 6 Hallmark Drive, was charged October 12 with written threats to kill.
• Michael Richard Herndon, 47, Cocomo Inn Room 207, was charged October 15 with three counts of financial transaction card fraud and theft of lost/mislaid property.
• Amber Nichole Fender, 27, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged October 15 with probation violation.
• Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 48, was charged October 9 with burglary and theft by shoplifting.
- Jason Doan Ho, 18, 117 Talmadge Drive, was charged October 17 with violation of window tint law; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; improper/erratic lane change; possession and use of drug related objects and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Jonathan Eric Chafin, 28, was charged October 18 reckless driving; DUI; no insurance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes; resisting arrest; armed robbery; and driving while tag is suspended.
- Martha Rodriguez, 52, 1208 Ninth St. S.W., was charged October 18 with theft by taking (misdemeanor).
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Tyrique Terrell Williams, 21, 1515 Fourth Ave N.E. Apt 18, was charged October 12 with driving while license suspended.
• Gregory Allen Taylor, 48, 244 E. Broad St., Sale City, was charged October 17 with probation violation.
• Athena Fielder, 31, 621 Pelham Drive, Leesburg, Ga., was charged October 16 with possession of heroin and possession of drug related objects.
• Eric Lashawn Hightower, 45, 1101 11th Ave. S.E., was charged October 14 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Matthew Ryan Fender, 36, 192 Connell Road, was charged October 17 with aggravated assault.
• Holly Sheree Fender, 38, 192 Connell Road, was charged October 17 with battery (family violence).
- Jennifer Nunez, 27, 1530 C.S. Powell Road, Omega, was charged October 17 with seatbelt violation, D.U.I., distracted driving and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Carlos Alexis Reyes, 24, 541 Coy Cox Road, Omega, was charged October 16 with simple battery.
- Nakari Mashard Bell, 33, 801 Joe Louis Ave., was charged October 18 with probation violation.
- Johnny Claude Wheeler III, 37, 3497 Jackson Dairy Road, Baconton, was charged October 19 with aggravated assault.
- Victor Trejo-Gonzalez, 43, 184 East Gate Way, Norman Park, was charged October 18 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Richard Timothy Wagner, 27, 313 Cleveland Drive, Ellenton, was charged October 18 with two counts of probation violation.
Incidents
- Deputies were dispatched to the 7700 block of Old Adel Highway in reference to an attempted theft. A green farm trailer was apparently being used to try to steal approximately $10,000 worth of various metals. The farm trailer had gotten stuck on a stump. The trailer did not belong to the complainants nor any other surrounding properties. Investigators determined that the trailer had been stolen but as of Monday had not identified who it belonged to.
- Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Clinton Road in reference to a theft. The complainant listed various items that had been stolen from their property. A green John Deere pushmower, two Powerglide silver transmissions, a Honda dirt bike, an Enviro boat engine, a gray wood chipper, two six-gallon water heaters and a black Honda pressure washer were all taken. A cigarette that the complainant did not recognize and a motorcycle helmet were found on scene.
- An Ohio man reported the theft of a 9mm pistol from a residence on Gordan Groner Road near Meigs. The theft happened between Sept. 28 and October 18, when it was reported.
Department of Transportation
Arrests
- Lawrence Gene Metcalf, 62, Marlborough, Mass., was charged October 18 with DUI, possession of alcohol in a commercial vehicle, failure to drive in a single lane and open container in vehicle.
- Fredrick Maurice Reid, 38, McDonough, Ga., was charged October 18 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI (marijuana).
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Misty Nichole Snipes, 42, 1128 14th St. S.E., was charged October 19 with possession of methamphetamine.
- Christy May Pridgen, 42, 128 Third St., Berlin, was charged October 18 with disorderly conduct.
