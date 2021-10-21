BERLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Ana Iris Munoz-Guzman, 44, 156 Rogers St., Berlin, was charged October 18 with disorderly conduct.
MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
George Callahan IV, 1103 MLK Dr., was charged October 13 with probation violation, simple battery and obstruction.
Thaddius Thomas, 23, 812 Doc Darbyshire Rd., Albany was charged October 17 with possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and possession, manufacturing, distribution, etc in violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
William Herman Davis, 48, 1713 First Ave. S.E., was charged October 20 with possession and use of drug related objects, battery- family violence and possession of methamphetamine.
