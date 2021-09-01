Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 19, 215 Fourth Ave. S.E., was charged August 26 with disorderly conduct.
• Cynthia Ann Jenkins, 45, Kelly Reeves St. Apt 3, was charged August 29 with theft by taking.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Quinterrius Jonteze Freeman, 32, 9639 Winding Way Lane, Jonesboro, Ga., was charged August 31 with probation violation.
Incidents
• A deputy was dispatched Aug. 30 to the G.E.A.R. Elementary School, 1800 Park Ave., in reference to damage to property. The complainant showed that two windows were “busted out” in the art room. The deputy noted three flower pots on the floor and shattered glass around them. Another glass door in the P.E.C. building was also damaged with “multiple footprints” indicating the door had been kicked multiple times.
