Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Tauni Charmaine King, 27, 1330 U.S. Highway 319 N., Lot 83, in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 23 with probation violation.
- Anterrio T. Merritt, 28, 290 Honey Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 2 with battery.
- Freda Berry, 38, 206 North Lake Drive in Warner Robins, was charged Sept. 3 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge-misdemeanor.
- Julie Ann Yates, 43, 601 Riggs Store Road, was charged Sept. 4 with criminal trespass.
- Michael James Price, 42, 488 South Morris Road, was charged Sept. 4 with terroristic threats and acts.
- John Arthur Smith, 49, 211 Brookwood Chase Drive in Thomasville, was charged Sept. 5 with failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Roland Vernon McCoy Jr., 67, 1200 Highway 33 S., was charged Sept. 5 with child molestation.
- Telesforo Cinto-Perez, 37, 389 Sardis Church Road, was charged Sept. 5 with driving without license, open container in vehicle, driving under influence-drugs/alcohol, and failure to drive within single lane.
- David Hernandez, 27, 2775 Ellenton-Norman Park Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 6 with driving under influence-drug/alcohol, failure to drive within single lane and driving without license.
- Jessica Garcis, 36, 2557 Ellenton-Omega Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 6 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Samuel Heath Kastelic, 29, 220 Yogi Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 6 with criminal trespass.
- Cory Michael Blinn, 34, 691 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged Sept. 6 with cruelty to children-third degree and battery-family violence (first offense, misdemeanor).
- Jorge Enrique Martinez, 23, 1200 South Boulevard, was charged Sept. 7 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, and speeding.
- Scotty Delmas Barnes, 41, 417 31st Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 7 with child molestation.
Theft
- A Plymel’s employee reported theft by deception on Sept. 4 in reference to an unknown person committing fraud.
- A Moultrie woman reported theft by taking on Sept. 4 in reference to a known man taking her business’ keys and two wedding bands.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of a firearm on Sept. 4 in reference to an unknown person taking it and potentially selling it.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of $1,351 worth of tools and parts on Sept. 5 in reference to an unknown person taking them from his home on Old Berlin Road.
- A Norman Park resident reported theft by taking on Sept. 6 in reference to a known woman coming into his home while he was away. He said he came back to find multiple pieces of furniture missing from his home on Yogi Bear Road.
- A Moultrie man reported a theft by taking on Sept. 8 in reference to an unknown person stealing a $5,000 ATV from his property on Hempstead Road.
- A Moultrie woman reported the theft by taking of a white 1997 Geo Tracker on Sept. 8.
Unlawful Dumping
- A Moultrie man reported unlawful dumping on Sept. 6 in reference to an unknown person dumping large amounts of trash on the 100 block of Seay Road.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie woman reported disorderly conduct on Sept. 7 in reference to a domestic dispute between herself and her husband.
Dispute
- A Moultrie woman reported a dispute on Sept. 6 in reference to a known man arguing with her regarding infidelity and stated that he threatened to kill her a few days before.
- A Moultrie woman reported a domestic dispute in reference to her brother pulling a gun out in her home, yelling and cussing at her and scaring her children after being denied a cigarette.
- A Moultrie woman reported a domestic dispute on Sept. 8 in reference to a known man refusing to return her vehicle’s keys and wallet, then running into some nearby woods.
- A Moultrie man reported hit and run on Sept. 4 in reference to an unknown person in a vehicle running into his 2006 Toyota Scion on Highway 133 S., pulling a knife or screwdriver on him in reaction to being confronted about the accident, then fleeing the scene.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie man reported property damage on Sept. 8 in reference to a known neighbor cutting his fence, making a gate out of it and claiming it to be her side of the fence.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Elbernezer Bershon Walker, 49, 1209B Murdock Street, was charged June 26 with probation violation.
- Ruben Salas Hernandez, 24, 3457 Sylvester Drive, was charged Aug. 29 with probation violation.
- Jacquez Hardy, 24, 1156 Second Street S.E., Apartment 1, was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation in connection with an Aug. 28 incident.
- Derrick Donta Key, 38, Moultrie, was charged Sept. 3 with driving while license withdrawn, failure to stop at stop sign, expired vehicle tag or decal, and obstruction of an officer.
- Wayne Kyle Morris, 29, 431 Newsome Road, Unit D, was charged Sept. 4 with criminal trespass-family violence.
- Kevin Michael Edwards, 60, 1178 First Avenue Street, was charged Sept. 4 with criminal trespass-second offense.
- Martin Peralta-Chavez, 54, 901 Barbara Circle Road, was charged Sept. 5 with driving without license.
- Rolando Pedro-Sebastian, 29, 214 Seventh Avenue S.W., was charged Sept. 5 with driving without license, failure to drive within single lane and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Sidney Glenn, 55, 3020 Sylvester Drive, was charged Sept. 5 with DUI (less safe) and driving while suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Jose Ricardo Alvarez, 24, Cherry Street in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 5 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving on wrong side of the road, defective equipment and DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Joshua Lewis, 19, 1921 Mitchell County Line Road in Hartsfield, was charged Sept. 6 with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, probation violation and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge-misdemeanor.
- Walter Allen Sims III, 38, 222 Sixth Street S.W., was charged Sept. 7 with driving without license and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Charles Don Williams, 65, 303 West Central Avenue, was charged Sept. 8 with trespassing.
- D. Otis Hill, 31, 612 Seventh Avenue S.W., was charged Sept. 8 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Lucas Nathanal Wallace, 41, 4510 A U.S. Highway 319 N. in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 4 with DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, failure to drive within single lane and possession of drug-related object.
- Tyran Robinson, 38, 1116 Gene McQueen Road, was charged Sept. 4 with driving under influence-drugs/alcohol, speeding-first offense and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
- Heath Engle, 35, 902 East 12th Street in Quitman, was charged Sept. 4 with seatbelt violation-adult, and possession/manufacture/distribution/etc. of controlled substances.
- Jason Warren Allbaugh, 43, 2725 Bardswood Lane in Tallahassee, Florida, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and open container in vehicle.
- Nathan Keith McClelland, 32, 300 Patrol Road in Forsyth, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of methamphetamine, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), tail lights required and loud radio/tape player audible 100 feet; a parole violation charge was added on Sept. 9.
- Joseph Cleveland Pope Jr., 59, 643 David Newton in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 6 with DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Dominic Devine Grosvenor, 23, 1947 Amhurst Parkway in Pelham, was charged Sept. 6 with possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance.
- Dwayne Bruce, 57, 8427 Sandhill Road in Tallahassee, Florida, was charged Sept. 7 with speeding-first offense and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
