Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Charles Kinsey Jr., 31, 709 Third Street N.E., was charged July 26 with possession of prohibited items by inmate.
- Tyrstan Logab Steffen, 18, 145 Country Drive, was charged Sept. 4 with leaving the scene of accident (hit and run).
- Carson Reed Johnston, 21, 374 Twin Lakes Drive, was charged Sept. 6 with criminal trespass, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
- Cory Michael Blinn, 34, 691 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged Sept. 6 with probation violation.
- Raheim Rashad Kinsey, 27, 913 Third Avenue S.W., was charged Sept. 8 with failure to appear.
- Leoniel Alcantara, 37, 294 North Highway 125 in Ray City, was charged Sept. 9 with speeding-first offense and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
- Crystal Lee Tatum, 35, 1519 Old Albany Road, was charged Sept. 9 with failure to appear.
Theft
- An Albany woman reported theft by deception on Sept. 9 in reference to a known woman selling her a vehicle for $800 while still owing $8,500 on it and not telling her.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Olivia Amaya, 22, 1324 Hallmark Drive, was charged Sept. 6 with driving under influence-drugs/alcohol, driving without headlights when required and driving without license.
- David Michael Reid, 65, 213 Eighth Street, Apartment B, was charged Sept. 8 with aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offender probation.
- Maria Juan Bartolomeo, 21, 1231 Eighth Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 9 with forgery in the third degree.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Sept. 4 in reference to an unknown man yelling at him, beating on his door and refusing to leave.
- A Moultrie woman reported trespass on Sept. 5 in reference to a known person she was formerly in a relationship with trespassing on her property on Fifth Avenue Southeast.
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 6 in reference to an unknown man attempting to get into her two vehicles at her residence on First Avenue Northeast, then fleeing on a moped.
Theft/Burglary
- A Moultrie resident reported a theft by taking on Sept. 4 in reference to an unknown person taking something from their apartment on 26th Avenue.
- A Moultrie resident reported Sept. 4 that two unknown people took a $50 bicycle on Sept. 4 from his residence on Hillcrest Avenue S.E.
- A Moultrie resident reported a felony theft by taking on Sept. 4 in reference to an unknown person taking something from their residence on First Avenue S.E.
- A Susie Q’s employee reported theft by shoplifting on Sept. 5 in reference to a known woman shoplifting a $1.29 pack of snack cakes after disputing with him about money that went back to her debit card.
- A Moultrie woman reported Sept. 7 that an unknown woman entered her relative’s vehicle and took her property while it was parked at Citi-Trends on First Avenue S.E.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie woman reported misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Sept. 6 in reference to her former husband riding past her home, yelling and cursing at her in an attempt to talk to her.
Sexual Misconduct
- A Moultrie woman reported Sept. 6 that a man she was formerly in a relationship with sent a nude photo to a man she’s currently in a relationship with.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie woman reported property damage on Sept. 4 in reference to an unknown person going into her neighbor’s yard without permission, cutting off a tree limb and letting it fall. The falling limb damaged the fence and siding of the complainant’s residence.
