Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Julie Lynn Fowler, 43, 179 Weathers Road, was charged Sept. 3 with probation violation.
  • Ashley Nicole Ramey, 30, 7250 Highway 37 W., was charged Sept. 10 with violating a family violence order and with misdemeanor abandonment of a dependent child.
  • Mellissa Eugene Snyder, 52, 471 Mulberry Street, was charged Sept. 10 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
  • Deion Jamaal Bradley, 27, 709 Collier Street in Valdosta, was charged Sept. 10 with probation violation.
  • Sherel Monique Ranson, 21, 312 West Bethell Avenue, was charged Sept. 10 with battery-family violence (first offense, misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct.
  • Allen Roderick Kennedy, 25, 518 ½ First Avenue S.W., was charged Sept. 10 with disorderly conduct.

Harassing Communications

  • A Moultrie woman reported harassing communications on Sept. 9 in reference to a man she was formerly in a relationship with cursing and yelling at her and texting her obscene and perverse things.

 

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

  • Clarence Albert Dodson Jr., 57, 349 Jack Pyle Road, was charged Sept. 10 with expired or no registration or title, and no insurance.

 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Earnold Jay Williams, 60, 811 Mitchell Avenue in Thomasville, was charged Sept. 9 with battery-family violence (first offense, misdemeanor).
  • Terric Oneal Jackson, 35, 409 Seventh Avenue S.W., was charged Sept. 9 with two counts of probation violation.
  • Keith Lamar Yarbrough, 36, 261 Warrior Way, was charged Sept. 9 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charged.

Terroristic Threats and Acts

  • A Moultrie man reported terroristic threats and acts on Sept. 9 in reference to a known man threatening to burn down the building he lives in.
  • A Moultrie woman reported verbal threats on Sept. 9 in reference to her husband coming to her apartment complex on Seventh Avenue S.W. to yell and curse at her, and threaten to fight her.

Dispute

  • A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Sept. 9 in reference to his mother refusing to allow him to remove his property from her home.

Theft

  • A Moultrie man reported a misdemeanor theft by taking on Sept. 8 in reference to someone taking a $300 Dewalt grease gun from his business on Highway 33 S.

Criminal Trespass

  • A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 8 in reference to wanting a known man trespassed from her property.
  • A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 8 in reference to an unknown person shattering the back window of her vehicle with a concrete brick.

Harassment

  • A Moultrie man reported harassment on Sept. 8 in reference to a known woman cursing at him as he walked through his girlfriend’s yard, and sending him rude and profane messages on Facebook.

