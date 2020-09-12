Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Julie Lynn Fowler, 43, 179 Weathers Road, was charged Sept. 3 with probation violation.
- Ashley Nicole Ramey, 30, 7250 Highway 37 W., was charged Sept. 10 with violating a family violence order and with misdemeanor abandonment of a dependent child.
- Mellissa Eugene Snyder, 52, 471 Mulberry Street, was charged Sept. 10 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Deion Jamaal Bradley, 27, 709 Collier Street in Valdosta, was charged Sept. 10 with probation violation.
- Sherel Monique Ranson, 21, 312 West Bethell Avenue, was charged Sept. 10 with battery-family violence (first offense, misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct.
- Allen Roderick Kennedy, 25, 518 ½ First Avenue S.W., was charged Sept. 10 with disorderly conduct.
Harassing Communications
- A Moultrie woman reported harassing communications on Sept. 9 in reference to a man she was formerly in a relationship with cursing and yelling at her and texting her obscene and perverse things.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Clarence Albert Dodson Jr., 57, 349 Jack Pyle Road, was charged Sept. 10 with expired or no registration or title, and no insurance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Earnold Jay Williams, 60, 811 Mitchell Avenue in Thomasville, was charged Sept. 9 with battery-family violence (first offense, misdemeanor).
- Terric Oneal Jackson, 35, 409 Seventh Avenue S.W., was charged Sept. 9 with two counts of probation violation.
- Keith Lamar Yarbrough, 36, 261 Warrior Way, was charged Sept. 9 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charged.
Terroristic Threats and Acts
- A Moultrie man reported terroristic threats and acts on Sept. 9 in reference to a known man threatening to burn down the building he lives in.
- A Moultrie woman reported verbal threats on Sept. 9 in reference to her husband coming to her apartment complex on Seventh Avenue S.W. to yell and curse at her, and threaten to fight her.
Dispute
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Sept. 9 in reference to his mother refusing to allow him to remove his property from her home.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported a misdemeanor theft by taking on Sept. 8 in reference to someone taking a $300 Dewalt grease gun from his business on Highway 33 S.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 8 in reference to wanting a known man trespassed from her property.
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 8 in reference to an unknown person shattering the back window of her vehicle with a concrete brick.
Harassment
- A Moultrie man reported harassment on Sept. 8 in reference to a known woman cursing at him as he walked through his girlfriend’s yard, and sending him rude and profane messages on Facebook.
