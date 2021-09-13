Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Colby Alan Cunningham, 27, 504 Tallokas Trail, was charged September 12 with possession of meth.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Benjamen Bundrick, 17, 141 Kenlen Lane, Thomasville, was charged September 11 with turning position signals required and D.U.I.
• Amanda Rae Cisco, 38, 1517 First Ave. N.E., was charged September 11 with probation violation and tag light illumination required.
• Matthew Xavier Sailor, 27, 1205 13th Ave. S.W., was charged September 11 with D.U.I., tag light illumination and giving the wrong signal.
• Ryan Michael Musolino, 31, 4027 N. County Lane St., Pavo, was charged September 9 with driving without headlights when required and D.U.I.
• Christopher Lee Cooper, 45, 1505 Sunrise Ave., was charged September 10 with adult restraint seat belt law and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Miranda Stripling, 33, 242 Kennedy Road, was charged September 10 with failure to have license on person, standards for brake lights and signal devices, child restraint seat belt law, D.U.I., endangerment of child under 14 and adult restraint seat belt law.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Enan Rarrand Mckelvary, 51, 1208 13th Ave. S.W., was charged September 10 with probation violation.
• Ahygie Shamon Bailey, 20, 1000 MLK Dr., was charged September 10 with failure to appear.
• Yumekia Darnell Collier, 46, 401 MLK Dr. Apt F, was charged September 10 with aggravated stalking and aggravated assault.
• Ace Lee Bigelow, 46, 623 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged September 11 with aggravated assault.
• Rufino Ramos, 22, 1208 13th St. S.W., was charged September 10 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jose Alfredo Ramos, 30, 1208 13th St. S.W., was charged September 10 with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Calvin Bernard Yates, 48, 116 Watson Circle, Omega, was charged September 10 with three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Junior Duke Burton, 33, 4069 Lilly Ave., Coolidge, was charged September 10 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jesse Lee Eubanks, 39, 1591 Hwy. 33 S. Lot 1, was charged September 12 with criminal damage to property, electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually exploited person, and harassing phone calls.
• Daryll Uxhane King, 45, 4144 Old Doerun Road, Doerun, was charged September 12 with two counts of sex offender failed to report.
• Jonathan James Penton, 38, 312 Doc Darbyshire Road, was charged September 11 with possession of meth.
