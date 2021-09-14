Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Francisco Sanchez-Briones, 39, 1712 Pine Circle, was charged September 13 with driving without a license.
• Arthur Lee Smith III, 36, 812 Northside Drive Apt. 8, was charged September 13 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Raheem Chambers, 32, 1211 Fourth St., was charged September 13 with driving while license suspended, open container and D.U.I.
• Colin Anthony Terrell Sr., 48, 749 Circle Road, was charged September 10 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.
• Latoye Anderson, 18, 702 11th St. S.W., was charged September 13 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Mathew Brian Sasser, 38, 1720 Hwy. 133 S., was charged September 13 with probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.