Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Francisco Sanchez-Briones, 39, 1712 Pine Circle, was charged September 13 with driving without a license.

• Arthur Lee Smith III, 36, 812 Northside Drive Apt. 8, was charged September 13 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Raheem Chambers, 32, 1211 Fourth St., was charged September 13 with driving while license suspended, open container and D.U.I.

• Colin Anthony Terrell Sr., 48, 749 Circle Road, was charged September 10 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.

• Latoye Anderson, 18, 702 11th St. S.W., was charged September 13 with failure to appear.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Mathew Brian Sasser, 38, 1720 Hwy. 133 S., was charged September 13 with probation violation.

