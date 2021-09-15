Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Abraham Beanie Lee Jr., 41, 552 Sixth Ave. N.W., was charged September 14 with battery-family violence.

• Tori Frances Daniels, 28, 8435 Airline Road, Pavo, was charged September 14 with criminal trespass-family violence.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Anthony Rayburn Jones, 40, 215 Cedear St., was charged September 5 with burglary-second degree.

• Christopher Neal Simmons, 31, 538 DH Alderman Road, was charged September 14 with possession of methamphetamine.

• Michael Jay Gray, 38, 1412 Fourth Ave. N.E., was charged September 14 with probation violation.

• Jessica Marie Luckey, 30, 538 DH Alderman Road, was charged September 14 with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you