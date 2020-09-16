Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Auburn Ryan Stripling, 28, 176 Tallokas Circle, was charged Sept. 8 with violation of court order.
- Nathaniel Payne Dalton, 30, 1817 Camilla Highway, was charged Sept. 8 with bondsman off bond.
- Eric Shawn Mitchell, 27, 331 Southern Lane Avenue in Berlin, was charged Sept. 8 with bondsman off bond.
- Jose Alfredo Ramos, 29, 1208 13th Street S.W., was charged Sept. 10 with failure to appear.
- Joel Nelson Tucker, 31, 1271 Bob Taylor Road, was charged Sept. 10 with interference with electronic monitoring device, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property, burglary-first degree, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offender probation, and possession of meth.
- Rita Lynn Block, 46, 250 Yogi Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 10 with possession of meth and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, Schedule 4.
- James Williams Johnson, 41, 250 Yogi Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 10 with possession of meth.
- •Quintavion DeWayne Spivey, 27, 1315 Ninth Street S.W., was charged Sept. 11 with possession of controlled substance intent distribute, possession of marijuana-misdemeanor, no insurance, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, failure to drive within single lane and driving without license.
- Michael DeWayne Dillon, 51, 6209 Old Adel Road, was charged Sept. 13 with failure to obey traffic control device and open container in vehicle.
- Cain Eugene Hall, 43, 253 Southerland Avenue in Berlin, was charged Sept. 14 with simple battery.
- Anthony Ladd Dennis, 32, 53 Rebecca Street in Thomasville, was charged Sept. 14 with bail jumping generally.
- Christy Lyn Devegter, 42, 559 Brookville Lenox Road in Tifton, was charged Sept. 14 with bench warrant/failure to appear.
- Shatoya Sharniece Moore, 31, 918 Hill Crest Avenue, was charged Sept. 14 with two counts of battery.
- James Edward Ward, 28, 211 Pine Bluff Road, Lot 16, in Albany, was charged Sept. 14 with driving while license suspended-second offense and speeding.
- Angie Lee Williams, 57, 125 Edmondson Drive, was charged Sept. 14 with two counts of battery.
- Joy Rebecca Kelly, 36, 1330 U.S. Highway 319 N., Lot 26, in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 15 with probation violation.
Fraud
- An Omega man reported fraud on Sept. 14 in reference to an unknown person using his vehicle’s Department of Transportation numbers on another vehicle in Georgia and South Carolina.
Property Damage
- A Doerun man reported property damage on Sept. 14 in reference to an unknown person putting defective fuel additive in his work truck and it costing $12,000 to fix.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of his $1,000 motorcycle from his home on Lindale Drive on Sept. 10 by an unknown person.
- A Moultrie man and woman reported Sept. 11 that an unknown man robbed them of two cellphones.
- A Moultrie resident reported the theft by taking of her pickup truck’s tag on Sept. 12 at her Ruth Street residence.
- A Moultrie resident reported theft by taking on Sept. 12 in reference to a known man taking a gun from him in 2018 after being criminally trespassed and pawning it off for $300 without permission.
- A Moultrie resident reported the theft of their $362 handgun on Sept. 12 from their Georgia Highway 33 residence.
- A Moultrie employee reported robbery on Sept. 13 in reference to an unknown man coming into their business saying he had a gun, asking for their money and stealing $400.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 12 in reference to an unknown man in a white pickup truck parking next to her Chapman Road residence, then finding damage to her fence where the truck was parked.
Animal Cruelty
- A Norman Park woman reported animal cruelty on Sept. 11 in reference to an unknown person poisoning her two pitbulls, killing one of them.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie man reported disorderly conduct on Sept. 11 in reference to a known man pointing a BB gun at him and threatening to break a television in response to the complainant coming home intoxicated and yelling at him.
- An Ellenton woman reported disorderly conduct on Sept. 13 in reference to a known woman being destructive in her Church Street residence and yard after being told to clean up.
Aggravated Assault
- A Moultrie woman reported aggravated assault on Sept. 13 in reference to a known woman she’s had issues with in the past pushing her and a known man, pulling a gun out and letting off shots into the air.
Harassment
- A Moultrie woman reported harassment on Sept. 13 in reference to a PS4 player harassing her son online, then naming her son’s address along with her name.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Rufus Jack Tucker, 57, 140 Friendship Trail, was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation.
- Troy Christopher Brown, 58, 706 Sixth Avenue N.W., was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation and driving while license suspended.
- Tyler Reed Mitchell, 21, 332 Tompkins Road, was arrested Sept. 9 on a hold for Brooks County.
- Kerry Yarnell Williams, 29, 525 27th Street S.E., Apartment 8, was charged Sept. 10 with obstruction of an officer.
- Casey Danielle Strickland, 29, P.O. Box 886, was charged Sept. 10 with disorderly conduct-first offense.
- Nizarre Yizel Thompson, 20, 202 Sixth Street S.W., was charged Sept. 11 with probation violation.
- Mario Gomez, 50, 147 Oak Street, was charged Sept. 11 with driving without license and unlawful use of central lane.
- Terry Lee McDaniel, 30, 3734 Old Albany Road, was charged Sept. 12 with failure to stop for stop sign, driving under influence-drugs/alcohol and failure to drive within single lane.
- Mitchell Everett Guinn, 43, 1808 Fifth Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 12 with theft by shoplifting.
- Shonda Renee Barnes, 42, 1808 Fifth Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 12 with theft by shoplifting.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Don Allen Kent, 199 Southerland Avenue in Berlin, was charged Sept. 11 with failure to appear.
- Novian Jimvonta McCollum, 27, 2963 Tyler Place in Macon, was charged Sept. 14 with driving while license withdrawn, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, giving false information or false name, and violation of window tint law.
- Terrance Jerell Gerald, 31, 1870 Campbellton Road S.W. in Atlanta, was charged Sept. 14 with possession of marijuana with intent and possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrest
- Ruben Zavala, 36, 209 Halls Trail, was charged Sept. 10 with driving under influence-drugs/alcohol, open container in vehicle, and driving while license withdrawn.
- Everett Lewis Smith, 33, 600 12th Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 13 with loud radio/tape player audible 100 feet, open container in vehicle, driving while license withdrawn and giving false information or false name.
