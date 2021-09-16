Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kendra Patrice Lyles, 53, 302 Second St. N.W., was charged September 15 with disorderly conduct.
• Krystal Gordon Lozano, 33, 606 E. College St., was charged September 15 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jessica Elaine Rogers, 30, 1310 Overlook Drive, was charged September 15 with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
• Dominique Jones, 24, 102 Second St. S.W., was charged September 15 with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.
• Marcos Marin Lopez, 24, 3014 RL Sears Road, Norman Park, was charged September 15 with failure to drive within a single lane, open container in vehicle and D.U.I.
• Devin Ariel Hooks, 29, 1828 Tyndall Drive, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged September 15 with failure to appear.
Incidents
- A complainant came into the Sheriff’s Office after being scammed via a text message from what appeared to be their cousin. The complainant sent $24,000 through cash transfers, wire, cash cards and money orders to a person they believed to be their cousin.
- A mail carrier’s vehicle was victim of a hit and run on South Boulevard. The mail carrier was parked on the side of the vehicle with their hazard lights on when the vehicle was struck in the driver’s side back bumper. The mail carrier provided a description of the vehicle, but could not give a description of the person driving.
