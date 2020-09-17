Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Dennis Portilio, 40, 531 Circle Road, was charged Sept. 15 with aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.
Theft
- A Doerun woman reported Sept. 15 that two ladders and a hose and reel set were taken from First Church of the Nazarene.
Dispute
- A construction supervisor reported a dispute on Sept. 15 in reference to a known man and woman who worked on his construction site arguing about a relationship they were in.
- A Moultrie woman reported domestic dispute on Sept. 15 in reference to her daughter’s boyfriend breaking her vehicle’s windshield and arguing with her daughter.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie man reported property damage on Sept. 15 in reference to an unknown person damaging his vehicle’s fender while it was on Tallokas Street.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Tyreik Jackson, 24, 518 Fourth Street S.W., was charged Sept. 14 with tattooing a minor.
- John Thomas Hitt, 61, 217 New River Boulevard in Tifton, was charged Sept. 14 with driving without license and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- James Walker II, 30, 1816 Garden Villa Drive, was charged Sept. 15 with theft by taking.
- Lisa Michelle Truluck, 46, 604 First Street S.E., was charged Sept. 15 with theft by taking.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie Inn resident reported criminal trespass on Sept. 13 in reference to a known woman’s daughter beating on and breaking his room’s window, then leaving, all in an attempt to get her mother’s keys.
- A Moultrie Police Officer reported trespass, obstructing or hindering law enforcement and curfew violation (juvenile) on Sept. 15 in reference to two juveniles swimming at Shaw Gym’s pool after hours and being out past the 11 p.m. curfew for minors.
Information Report
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Sept. 13 in reference to her juvenile nephew refusing to leave his girlfriend’s home in Moultrie instead of returning to his home in Pelham.
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Sept. 14 in reference to her brother staying in their dead father’s home when no one is supposed to stay there until the reading of his will.
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Sept. 14 in reference to a man who was in an abusive relationship with her daughter coming to her home on First Avenue N.W. and attempting to find her and his child.
Dispute
- A Moultrie woman reported a dispute on Sept. 13 in reference to a known man arguing with her about their child being at her mother’s home.
- A Moultrie woman reported a domestic dispute on Sept. 13 in reference to her husband constantly having anger issues, throwing items in their home and getting easily upset with her.
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Sept. 14 in reference to a hotel owner attempting to remove him from his room after thinking he paid for a week, but actually only paid for three days.
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Sept. 14 in reference to giving a known woman his card to buy some supplies for him and refusing to give it back after doing so.
- A Moultrie woman reported dispute on Sept. 15 in reference to getting into an argument with juveniles who threatened to “call their mom to come beat her up.”
Assault
- A Moultrie man reported simple assault at Pure Gas Station on Veterans Parkway N. on Sept. 14 in reference to an unknown man fighting him and attempting to take his phone in reaction to thinking he was being laughed at.
Runaway
- A Moultrie woman reported runaway and curfew violation (juvenile) on Sept. 14 in reference to her granddaughter bringing in an unknown male juvenile into their home at Seventh Avenue S.E. after he’d run away from his own grandmother’s house while on house arrest.
Theft
- A Waffle House employee reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of his iPhone 8 Plus on Sept. 13 in reference to an unknown person taking it from the counter he left it on.
- The Moultrie Livestock owner reported misdemeanor theft by taking and false report of a crime on Sept. 14 in reference to an employee stealing $200 from the company and making up a story about being burgled by three men.
- A South Main Quality Employment employee reported a misdemeanor theft by taking on Sept. 14 at their South Main Street location.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery on Sept. 14 in reference to a known woman striking her on her right jaw in reaction to an argument they had.
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery on Sept. 14 in reference to a known man beating her at his Fourth Street apartment all throughout the previous weekend.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie woman reported property damage on Sept. 13 in reference to a neighbor’s child scratching her vehicle’s rear passenger door.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Jim Bo Whittaker, 24, 525 Don Cuttler Drive in Albany, was charged Sept. 15 with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, speeding-first offense and driving without license.
Commented
