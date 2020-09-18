Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Amber Celeste McMurphy, 26, 347 Mill Pond Road, was charged Aug. 7 with probation violation.
- Dustin Paul Jones, 41, 1472 Kendall Wood Church Road, was charged Sept. 3 with probation violation.
- Anterrio T. Merritt, 28, 290 Honey Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 14 with two counts of possession of firearm while trying to commit crimes; two counts of possession of arms by convicted felon and first offender probation; possession of sawed off shotgun, machine gun, silencer, etc; criminal use of an article with an altered identification; and possession, delivery, distribution, etc. of counterfeit substances.
Theft
- A Thomasville woman reported the theft by taking of her 1999 Chevrolet C15 from her home on Bob Taylor Road on Sept. 16 in reference to a known man taking it and potentially selling it.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking an $8,000 white Polaris 1000XP on Sept. 16 in reference to an unknown person taking it from his home on Dona Tucker Road.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 37, 114 Fifth Street N.E., was charged Sept. 16 with criminal trespass.
Theft
- A taxi driver reported misdemeanor theft of service on Sept. 16 in reference to a known man being unable to pay his $65 fare, only having $45 of it.
- A Moultrie woman reported theft on Sept. 16 in reference to an unknown person coming into her apartment on Fifth Avenue S.E. to take her extra set of car keys and 12 cans of chicken stock.
Criminal Trespass
- A Judson Blessed Auto employee reported trespass on Sept. 16 in reference to an unknown man caught sleeping in an unlocked vehicle on the West Central Avenue property in an attempt to escape the rain.
- A Shy Manor Apartments employee reported criminal trespass on Sept. 16 in reference to a known man returning to a known woman’s apartment after being previously trespassed for not being on the woman’s lease and for being a registered sex offender.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported a first offense, misdemeanor battery-family violence on Sept. 16 in reference to a verbal argument with a known man that turned violent as he slapped her.
Harassment
- A Moultrie woman reported unwanted calls on Sept. 16 in reference to a known man in the Colquitt County Jail calling her multiple times without her permission.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Telesia Lynette Herring, 52, 503 Old Albany Road in Thomasville, was charged Sept. 16 with speeding-first offense and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Brandon Darion Williams, 33, 602 East Union Drive in Doerun, was charged Sept. 16 with driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (Fourth or subsequent offense).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.