Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Damon Marlin Rudd, 27, 129 Vision St., Albany, was charged September 1 with two counts of failure to appear, speeding and driving without a license.
• Freddie Patten, 56, 615 First St. S.W., was charged August 31 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and battery-family violence.
• Joshua Martin Lassetter, 29, 793 Sardis Church Road, was charged September 1 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.
• Jessica Rosa Conner, 34, 555 Indian Lake Drive, was charged September 1 with D.U.I. and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
• Misty Dawn Perkins, 29, 1708 First Ave. S.E. Room 228, was charged September 1 with battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kenny Lawton Jr., 42, 419 First Ave. N.W., was charged September 2 with probation violation.
• John Henry Covin, 53, 305 W. Crocket St., Sylvester, was charged September 1 with probation violation.
