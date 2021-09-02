Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Damon Marlin Rudd, 27, 129 Vision St., Albany, was charged September 1 with two counts of failure to appear, speeding and driving without a license.

Freddie Patten, 56, 615 First St. S.W., was charged August 31 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and battery-family violence.

Joshua Martin Lassetter, 29, 793 Sardis Church Road, was charged September 1 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.

Jessica Rosa Conner, 34, 555 Indian Lake Drive, was charged September 1 with D.U.I. and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Misty Dawn Perkins, 29, 1708 First Ave. S.E. Room 228, was charged September 1 with battery.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Kenny Lawton Jr., 42, 419 First Ave. N.W., was charged September 2 with probation violation.

John Henry Covin, 53, 305 W. Crocket St., Sylvester, was charged September 1 with probation violation.

