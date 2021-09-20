Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Williams Harsfield, 50, 851 Upper TyTy Road, TyTy, was charged September 19 with failure to appear.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Rashawn Tyrine Edwards, 26, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt B5, was charged September 19 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license and improper/erratic lane change.
• Jesus Villanueva, 22, 640 Circle Road, was charged September 19 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, D.U.I., illegal parking, failure to obey traffic control device, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, lighted headlights required at certain times, three counts of driving wrong way on one way street, improper/erratic lane change, reckless driving and driving without a license.
• Zachary Adams, 23, 513 Maple St. Apt. 513, Tifton, was charged September 18 with D.U.I. and expired vehicle tag or decal.
• Clifford Eugene Moore, 40, 518 First St. N.W., was charged September 18 with distracted driving, failure to maintain lane and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Patrick Lee McCloud, 39, 115 Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged September 18 with illegal possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of an officer.
• Evelyn Banuls, 45, 245 Rowland Drive, was charged September 19 with failure to maintain lane and D.U.I.
• Norris Lavelle McClendon, 50, 1369 Summer Circle, was charged September 16 with disorderly conduct.
• Alexis Daniel Ramirez, 20, 2248 James Road, Valdosta, was charged September 18 with underage consumption, driving without a valid license, speeding and D.U.I.
• Jamar Rashaud Weston, 31, 25 Third St. S.E., was charged September 18 with giving false name/birthdate, speeding and driving while license suspended.
• Kendra Patrice Lyles, 53, 302 Second St. N.W., was charged September 19 with unlawful conduct during a 9-1-1 call.
• Claressa Jenai Johnson, 28, 603 Bethany St., Sparks, was charged September 17 with probation violation.
• Melisa Dawn Watkins, 47, 2141 Paramore, Coolidge, was charged charged September 19 with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related object and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
• Jose Armondo Perez Rodriguez, 24, 2775 Ellenton Road, Norman Park, was charged September 19 with D.U.I. and simple battery-family violence.
• Marcus Maurice Lewis, 24, 502 27th St. S.E. Apt 4 with unlawful to tattoo the body of any person under the age of 18.
• Maurice Anthony Horn, 29, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Rm. 147, was charged September 18 with obstruction and disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Christopher Dee Hood, 44, 1325 Hwy. 122, Pavo, was charged September 18 with two counts of probation violation, burglary and theft by taking.
• Vash Robert Harris, 18, 194 Price Road, was charged September 17 with probation violation, possession of firearm during commission of a crime and possession of methamphetamine.
• Samuel Palmore, 25, 608 East Sixth St. Apt. 6D, Tifton, was charged September 17 with probation violation.
• Kannan Dale Partain, 23, 812 Doc Darbyshire Lot 17, was charged September 18 with failure to appear.
• Dechane Lavonte Williams, 31, 622 First St. N.W., was charged September 19 with simple battery-family violence.
