Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Leslie Edward Hunt, 43, 279 Shade Murphy Road, was charged Sept. 17 with two counts of rape and other sex crimes.
- Milton Ford, 36, 6 Tina Lane in Tifton, was charged Sept. 17 with parole violation.
- Eddie Duan Roberts, 29, 185 Dean Matthews Road, was charged Sept. 17 with criminal trespass.
Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported theft by taking on Sept. 16 in reference to her granddaughter stealing her aunt’s smartphone that went missing two months prior.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Nyquavian McBurrous, 17, 812 Eighth Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 17 with disorderly conduct.
- Jyquavian Jyshawn McBurrous, 17, 812 Eighth Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 17 with disorderly conduct.
Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported felony theft of lost or mislaid property in reference to losing some rings that were in a red bag while she was at a BP gas station on U.S. Highway 319 S.
- A Moultrie resident reported felony theft by deception on Sept. 17 in reference to a fraud.
- A Moultrie woman reported a theft on Sept. 17 in reference to a former roommate stealing her debit card and using it to spend $352 without her permission.
Fraud
- A Moultrie woman reported a scam on Sept. 17 in reference to a company telling her they’d pay her every month on the sixth day for receiving and sending off packages, taking her information, then blocking or not answering any communication from her when she did not get paid.
Dispute
- A Moultrie woman reported a domestic dispute on Sept. 17 in reference to a known man, who was intoxicated, taking her phone out of her hand and breaking it while blaming her for a cut on his nose.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Sept. 17 in reference to an unknown man urinating on his property on West Central Avenue, then proceeding to yell, curse at him, and flee the property in a black truck.
Assault
- A Moultrie woman reported assault on Sept. 17 in reference to a known man hitting her and cursing at her.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Olivia Beynuka Daniels, 31, 1092 Church Street in Barwick, was charged Sept. 17 with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and speeding-first offense.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Joanna Latrelle Wiard, 36, 271 David Newton Road, was charged Sept. 17 with failure to appear/bench warrant.
