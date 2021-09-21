Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• James Lawson Powell Jr., 30, 381 Jerusalem Church Road, was charged September 21 with tag light illumination required and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• De’shon Williams, 24, 366 Baggs Ave. Apt 4D, Camilla, was charged September 20 with no driver’s license, possession of a schedule I substance, possession of firearm by felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime and failure to drive within a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kimberly Joan Carroll, 47, 1946 Sardis Church Road, was charged September 19 with failure to appear and simple battery-family violence.
• Amanda Darlene Allen, 37, 913 B Circle Road, was charged September 17 with bench warrant; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Al Jerome Young, 34, 618 Fourth Ct. N.W., was charged September 20 with battery-family violence and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.