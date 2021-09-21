Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

James Lawson Powell Jr., 30, 381 Jerusalem Church Road, was charged September 21 with tag light illumination required and D.U.I.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

De’shon Williams, 24, 366 Baggs Ave. Apt 4D, Camilla, was charged September 20 with no driver’s license, possession of a schedule I substance, possession of firearm by felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime and failure to drive within a single lane.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Kimberly Joan Carroll, 47, 1946 Sardis Church Road, was charged September 19 with failure to appear and simple battery-family violence.

• Amanda Darlene Allen, 37, 913 B Circle Road, was charged September 17 with bench warrant; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; and possession of methamphetamine.

• Al Jerome Young, 34, 618 Fourth Ct. N.W., was charged September 20 with battery-family violence and failure to maintain lane.

