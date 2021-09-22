Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Kenneth James Tyler, 27, 1488 Funston Doerun Road, Doerun, was charged September 21 with probation violation.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Daniel Ray Land, 33, 2720 Sylvester Drive, was charged September 21 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kenneth Stokes, 49, 1179 Fifth St. S.W., was charged September 21 with cruelty to children and simple battery-family violence.
• Austin Drake Ogletree, 26, 117 Clay St., was charged September 20 with possession of meth.
• Ramon Rodriquesse Bright, 41, 163 Anderson Road, Lot 3, was charged September 20 with trafficking meth, trafficking a schedule II substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Ty’Quarious Ja’quaun Leggett, 20, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt 2, was charged September 21 with probation violation.
• Jacorey Mcintryrey, 22, 407 11th Court S.E., was charged September 21 with cruelty to children and simple battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Dontavious Walden, 25, 523 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged September 21 with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jonathan James Penton, 38, 812 Doc Darbyshire Road, was charged September 21 with parole violation.
• Christopher Allen Bennett, 32, 715 Sixth St. S.E., was charged September 21 with probation violation.
• Alton Jefferson Whiddon, 64, 1570 Ivy Lane,, was charged September 20 with failure to appear.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to 2400 block of First Avenue Southeast in reference to a possible scam. A husband had sent his wife a total of $2,700 over a financial app known as Cashapp. The wife never received the money. The couple tried to contact both Cashapp customer service and their bank but no resolution was available.
