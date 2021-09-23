Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Keith Thomas Lawhorn, 38, 107 Evelyn Drive, was charged September 17 with probation violation.
• Juan Ambrosio Perez, 36, 1830 Sylvester Hwy., was charged September 21 with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to drive within a single lane, driving under influence and adult restraint seat belt law.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Bobby Lee Beck Jr., 21, 215 E. Church St., Poulan, was charged September 22 with probation violation.
• Michael Dewayne Tuff, 44, 400 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged September 22 with failure to appear.
• Kenny Flemming Jr., 52, 222 Sixth St. S.W., was charged September 22 with probation violation.
• Reginald James Coates, 53, 127 Fifth St. S.W., was charged September 22 with two counts of probation violation.
• Teresa Ann Griffin, 42, 841 E. Central Ave., was charged September 21 with trafficking in meth, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Melissa Smith Holt Haynes, 41, 133 Denham Road, Norman Park, was charged September 23 with financial transaction card fraud.
• Giovanni Hernandez, 23, 9844 Indian Campground, Albany, was charged September 22 with probation violation and bench warrant.
Incidents
- Deputies responded to a report of theft at Gene McQueen Road and J.D. Herndon Road. Two vehicles that were placed on sale there had their catalytic converters stolen.
