Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
● Alberto Luis Licona, 44, 5038 Mount Table Rd., Redsprings, N.C., was charged Sept. 16 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
● Brandon Wayne Cooper, 34, 4552 GA-33, Doerun, was charged Sept. 19 with burglary - 1st degree (felony) and a probation violation.
● Dillon Lavette Spencer, 34, 129 Presley Place, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 20 with giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officers.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
● Charles Edward Bunton, 51, 9901 Collen Drive, Tampa, Fla., was charged Sept. 16 with expired vehicle tag or decal, open container in vehicle and adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older.
● Johnny Alvin Holloway, 54, 307 B Captain Gay Rd., was charged Sept. 16 with adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older and driving while license suspended.
● Earl Rodney Walden, 32, 328 McMullen Rd., was charged Sept. 19 with DUI, driver exercise due care and no registration.
● Gabriel Garcia Perez, 38, 215 Jordan Way, Tifton, was charged Sept. 20 with tail lights required, no insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
● Sherina Lanette Armster, 35, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged Sept. 21 with DUI - less safe, driver exercise due care, driving while license suspended and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
● Jerry McClain, 45, 343 27th St. S.E., was charged Sept. 18 with brake lights and turn signals required and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
● Michael Zuvieta, 33, 1106 McRee Drive, Valdosta, was charged Sept. 16 with a probation violation.
● Jeffery Robinson Jr., 42, 907 West Railroad St., Quitman, was charged Sept. 17 with a probation violation.
● Gabriel Cortez, 42, 582 Willow Drive, was charged Sept. 16 with a probation violation.
● Eric Shawn Mitchell, 29, 1067 Cool Springs Rd., Doerun, was charged Sept. 17 with burglary - 1st degree, simple battery - family violence and a probation violation.
● Jacinto Perdomo Saez, 27, 1164 15th St. S.E., was charged Sept. 19 with a probation violation.
● Anthony Jordan Mock, 24, 13 Woodridge Rd., was charged Sept. 19 with a probation violation.
● Amber Dorrett Williams, 24, 918 Fifth St., was charged Sept. 19 with a probation violation.
● Laccosha Arnnease Morris, 31, 411 Seymour St., Valdosta, was put on hold Sept. 20 for Cook County.
● Lauren Ashley Romberger, 28, 1852 Doerun Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 20 with a probation violation.
● Samuel Ray Wood,39, 2405 Fifth Ave. S.E. Apt. B, was charged Sept. 20 with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
● Alton Cannon, 57, 416 Second St. N.W., was charged Sept. 22 with a probation violation.
● Keith Reddick, 45, 403 Horrix St., Thomasville, was charged Sept. 22 with a probation violation.
● Ty’Querious Lamar, 17, 105 E. Bethel Ave., was charged Sept. 21 with three counts of criminal attempt.
● Taniyah Shyann Jackson, 20, 166 Denham Rd., was charged Sept. 22 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, giving false information or false name and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
● Jesus Vega, 38, 295 D.H. Alderman Rd., was charged Sept. 15 with simple assault -family violence.
● Rebecca Ann Kirk, 43, Moultrie, was charged Sept.18 with a probation violation and failure to appear.
● Jeanatte Nicole Leaf, 47, 13876 Ga. Hwy. 125, Tifton, was charged Sept. 15 with disorderly conduct.
● Caleb John Weldon, 19, 604 Hwy. 133 South, was charged Sept. 16 with battery -family violence (1st offense) and theft by taking - felony motor vehicle.
● Herschel Weisberg, 69, of 180 Tallokas Circle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of over one ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
● Bethany Allison Rouse, 24, 479 Evergreen Rd., was charged Sept. 18 with criminal trespass - family violence.
● Guberto Diaz-Velazquez, 23, 135 Westbrook Drive, was charged Sept. 18 with failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
● Antonio Alfaro-Mascorra, 28, 498 County Drive, was charged Sept. 18 with DUI, tail lights required and headlight requirement.
● Neri Yoc, 22, 1707 Holmes Drive, was charged Sept. 17 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
● Tony Lee Strickland, 53, 2296 Smithwick Bridge Rd., Coolidge, was charged Sept. 17 with no insurance and suspended registration.
● Antonio Martinez, 47, 1006 First Ave. N.E., was charged Sept. 17 with DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to drive within a single lane.
● Desmond Simon, 30, 500 Seventh St. S.W., was charged Sept. 19 with failure to appear.
● Regina Renee Gammage, 43, 115 Shady Grove, was charged Sept. 19 with a probation violation.
● Justin Conelles Richardson, 33, 309 B West Bethel Ave., was charged Sept. 15 with failure to appear and two probation violations.
● Sharon Lavon Lyles, 43, 211 Third Ave. N.W., was charged Sept. 19 with criminal trespass.
● Tamisha La Shae Bailey, 31, 3730 Cool Springs Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 19 with criminal damage to property - 2nd degree and battery - family violence.
● Henry Doyon, 27, 559 Bear Creek Rd., was charged Sept. 10 with simple battery - family violence and pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at a person.
● Briana Ashley Love, 29, 904 Jonah Tillman Rd., was charged Sept. 10 with simple battery - family violence.
● Carlos Enrique Baxol, 34, 124 Yates Lane, was charged Sept. 19 with failure to drive within a single lane, DUI, and open container in vehicle.
● Narsciso Hernandez, 27, 139 East Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 19 with DUI, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), tag lights required, open container in vehicle, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.
● Estebon Neptali Garcia Layues, 27, 180 David St., Adel, was charged Sept 11 with DUI and driving without a valid license.
● Nichelle Garcia-Luna, 17, 504 Rossman Dairy Rd., was charged Sept. 2 with disorderly conduct, alcohol possession on public school grounds and possession of alcohol beverages by persons under 21.
● Brian Eugene Laughter, 30, 1388 Cook Rd., was held Sept. 20 for court.
● Terrell Ladon Odom, 39, 482 Hwy. 319 N., was charged Sept. 20 with failure to appear.
● Corey Dewayne Brown, 339, 332 Outlaw Rd., Ty Ty, was charged Sept. 20 with a probation violation.
● Telesia Lynette Herring, 54, 503 Old Albany Rd., Thomasville, was charged Sept. 21 with a probation violation.
● Andy Dale Ballard, 30, 266 West Fourth St., Adel, was charged Sept. 21 with a probation violation.
● Tonya Renee McMurhoy, 40, 190 Ga. Hwy. 111, was charged Sept. 21 with a probation violation and burglary - 1st degree.
● Andy Vaughn, 38, 190 Ga. Hwy. 111, was charged Sept. 21 with two probation violations.
● Levetrius Marquette Waters, 21, 108 Ashen Ct., was charged Sept. 21 with terroristic threats.
● Jose Vidal Martinez, 48, 204 Roy Price Rd., was charged Sept. 21 with a probation violation, home invasion - 1st degree, two counts of aggravated assault and driving while license withdrawn.
● Casey Dale Partain, 29, 812 Doc Darbyshire Rd., was charged Sept. 22 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
● Laura Johnson, 52, 40 Wade Chastain Rd., Coolidge, was charged Sept. 22 with theft by taking -felony.
● Ashley Deann Bivins, 38, 835 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Sept. 21 with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
