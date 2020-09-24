Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- William Lee Snook, 43, 3191 Highway 111, was charged Sept. 17 with battery-family violence.
- Chester Lamar Callahan, 52, 180 Redbird Road, was charged Sept. 18 with possession of methamphetamine and failure to drive within single lane.
- James Richard Hayes Jr., 42, 324 West Broad Avenue in Newton, was charged Sept. 18 with forgery in the first degree.
- Alejandra Isabella Ramirez, 21, 266 White Marsh Circle in Orlando, Florida, was charged Sept. 18 with homicide by vehicle and failure to yield entering roadway.
- Timothy Martin, 31, 2274 H. Sherrod Road in Coolidge, was charged Sept. 19 with driving without license.
- Jose Gonzalez-Diaz, 30, 86 Regency Village Road, was charged Sept. 19 with DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
- Erika Solis, 35, 1330 Haven Hill, was charged Sept. 20 with DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license-misdemeanor.
- Joseph Sesler, 39, 323 Second Street N.W., was charged Sept. 20 with failure to appear, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, driving while license withdrawn and failure to stop for stop sign.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery on Sept. 18 in reference to a known man she’s been living with, preventing her from leaving his home on Son Norman Road, arguing with her, then getting into a physical altercation with her.
Dispute
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Sept. 18 in reference to a known man who’d gotten angry at a daycare on Highway 37 West and yelled at his wife after the daycare called them about their son biting another child.
- An Omega woman reported verbal abuse on Sept. 19 in reference to wanting her “live in” boyfriend to leave her home after arguing with her in front of her kids, grabbing her by her wrists and pinching her cheeks harshly in an attempt to interrogate her.
- A Moultrie man reported a civil dispute on Sept. 19 in reference to a woman he’s divorced from taking $2,520 worth of items from his home on Holmes Drive without his permission.
Theft
- A Hampton man reported theft by taking on Sept. 17 in reference to an unknown person breaking into his work trailer, stealing a $300 toolbox and a $600 green Ryobi GenControl generator.
- A Norman Park woman reported theft on Sept. 19 in reference to her juvenile daughter taking her father’s truck without permission and being missing with it since the previous day.
- A Moultrie man reported armed robbery on Sept. 20 in reference to an unknown person robbing him of his money on Georgia Highway 133 S.
- A Moultrie resident reported a burglary on Sept. 20 in reference to an unknown person taking $1,400 worth of new cabinets, a washer and dryer from their home on James Buckner Road.
- A Fast Track Gas Station customer reported theft by taking of Sept. 20 in reference to an unknown person taking their black iPhone 11 Pro after leaving it in the store after buying some items.
Assault
- A Moultrie woman reported a simple assault on Sept. 20 in reference to having a domestic dispute with a known man at a home on Georgia Highway 133 S.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 19 in reference to an unknown person driving a motorcycle into her yard on Bryan Road and attempting to grab her child.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Maria Juan Bartolome, 21, 1231 Eighth Avenue S.E., was charged with forgery in the fourth degree in reference to a Sept. 9 incident.
- Alim Rackeed Lovett, 31, 1310 West Central Avenue, was charged Sept. 18 with theft by shoplifting-third offense.
- Robert Curtis Wood, 19, 811 North Peach Street, was charged Sept. 19 with DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21, failure to drive within single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Patricia Michelle Bell, 46, 404 Seventh Avenue S.W. A4, was charged Sept. 19 with disorderly conduct.
- Kaye Nicole Bryant, 40, 352 T. Davis Road in Hartsfield, was charged Sept. 20 with theft of services.
- Dankerious Willie Debruce, 23, 521 Ninth Street S.W. in Valdosta, was charged Sept. 20 with probation violation.
Dispute
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Sept. 18 in reference to an employee of his having fights or disputes with customers, and wanting him to be released from work.
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Sept. 18 in reference to a known person arguing with him about the “no dogs rule” and threatening to fight him.
- A Moultrie woman reported a civil dispute on Sept. 18 in reference to a known woman who took her house key and would not return it.
- A Moultrie woman reported domestic dispute on Sept. 20 in reference to arguing with a man she was in a relationship with and wanting to leave.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Sept. 18 in reference to a man she was in relationship with being intoxicated, verbally berating her, assaulting her person, grabbing her phone and throwing it on the ground, and almost burning their house down.
Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported misdemeanor theft by taking on Sept. 19 in reference to a known man arguing with her, assaulting her and then stealing her son’s Playstation 4.
- A Moultrie woman reported misdemeanor theft by taking on Sept. 20 in reference to an unknown person taking a push mower from her home on 12th Avenue S.E.
- A Moultrie resident reported burglary on Sept. 20 in reference to a burglary that occurred at Sixth Avenue N.W.
Fraud
- A Moultrie resident reported fraud on Sept. 18 in reference to a past occurred fraudulent telephone solicitation they had received.
- A Moultrie woman reported a scam on Sept. 19 in reference to an unknown person using information on her to get the deed to a family property in Mexico and threatening to hurt her.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie woman reported disorderly conduct on Sept. 19 in reference to a known woman that was intoxicated threatening her and attempting to fight her son.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Kenneth James Tyler, 26, 1488 Funston Doerun Road in Doerun, was charged Sept. 19 with DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol less safe, failure to stop for stop sign, tail lights required and open container in vehicle.
- Ramon Rivera-Ruiz, 43, 182 Sleepy Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 20 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)-second offense, and DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Braxton Mijal Jones, 19, 104 Embleton Court, Apartment A, in Albany, was charged Sept. 20 with driving under influence-drugs/alcohol, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.