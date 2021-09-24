Berlin Police Department

Arrests

William Hartsfield, 50, 851 Upper Ty Ty Road, Ty Ty, was charged September 24 with possession of methamphetamine, failure to register vehicle and defective equipment.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Alfonso Alejandro Quintero, 27, 382 Ga. Hwy. 125, Tifton, was charged September 23 with D.U.I., speeding, open container in vehicle and driving without a valid license.

• Calvin Bernard Yates, 49, 116 Watson Circle, Omega, was charged September 18 with financial transaction card fraud.

• Christopher Damar Walker, 31, 899 Rossman Dairy Road, was charged September 22 with two counts of probation violation, possession of a drug related object and possession of methamphetamine.

• Tony Bernard Coates, 52, was charged September 23 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Christopher Taylor, 64, 308 Second Ave. S.E. Apt 107, was charged September 23 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

• Mellissa Smith Holt Haynes, 41, 133 Denham Road, Norman Park, was charged September 23 with identity theft, financial transaction card fraud and three counts of theft by taking.

• John Clark Jr., 58, 105 Whitfield Road, was charged September 23 with battery-family violence.

• Joseph Allen Vaughn, 52, 144 Brandy Drive, was charged September 22 with disorderly conduct.

• Justin Clint Tiner, 31, 195 Patch Road, was charged September 24 with two counts of probation violation.

• Joanna Latrelle Wiard, 37, 271 David Newton Road, was charged September 23 with probation violation.

• Adrian Soto, 24, 842 Hwy. 319 S. Lot 03, was charged September 23 with pedestrian under the influence.

