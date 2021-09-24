Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• William Hartsfield, 50, 851 Upper Ty Ty Road, Ty Ty, was charged September 24 with possession of methamphetamine, failure to register vehicle and defective equipment.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Alfonso Alejandro Quintero, 27, 382 Ga. Hwy. 125, Tifton, was charged September 23 with D.U.I., speeding, open container in vehicle and driving without a valid license.
• Calvin Bernard Yates, 49, 116 Watson Circle, Omega, was charged September 18 with financial transaction card fraud.
• Christopher Damar Walker, 31, 899 Rossman Dairy Road, was charged September 22 with two counts of probation violation, possession of a drug related object and possession of methamphetamine.
• Tony Bernard Coates, 52, was charged September 23 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Christopher Taylor, 64, 308 Second Ave. S.E. Apt 107, was charged September 23 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Mellissa Smith Holt Haynes, 41, 133 Denham Road, Norman Park, was charged September 23 with identity theft, financial transaction card fraud and three counts of theft by taking.
• John Clark Jr., 58, 105 Whitfield Road, was charged September 23 with battery-family violence.
• Joseph Allen Vaughn, 52, 144 Brandy Drive, was charged September 22 with disorderly conduct.
• Justin Clint Tiner, 31, 195 Patch Road, was charged September 24 with two counts of probation violation.
• Joanna Latrelle Wiard, 37, 271 David Newton Road, was charged September 23 with probation violation.
• Adrian Soto, 24, 842 Hwy. 319 S. Lot 03, was charged September 23 with pedestrian under the influence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.