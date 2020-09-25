Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Tyrek Lee, 18, 328 Serena Drive in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 15 with battery-family violence and DUI-drugs.
- John Wesley Selph, 48, 235 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Sept. 21 with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and driving while license suspended or revoked-misdemeanor.
- Brianna Bennett, 25, 163 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Sept. 21 with failure to appear.
- Paul Ward Jr., 19, 1112 Ninth Street S.W., Sept. 21 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge-misdemeanor.
- Shawn Charles Avera, 43, 3 Old Tram Road, was charged Sept. 22 with failure to drive within single lane and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Jeffrey McMillan, 31, 169 B Almond Road, was charged Sept. 23 with aggravated stalking.
- Courtney Brown, 28, 3140C Palmyra in Leesburg, was charged Sept. 23 with probation violation.
- Austin Ryan McMurphy, 27, 108 Jonathan Road, was charged Sept. 23 with probation violation.
- Reyna Beiza, 31, 3683 Sumner Road, was charged Sept. 19 with battery
- Rebecca Leanna Clark, 28, 224 Sam Harrell, was charged Sept. 19 with disorderly conduct.
- Marion Chadwick Wells, 45, 2122 R.L. Sears Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 21 with parole violation.
- Austin Ryan McMurphy, 27, 108 Jonathan Road, was charged Sept. 21 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy and bondsman off bond.
- Kamarious Wilson, 20, 348 Magnolia Drive, was charged Sept. 21 with terroristic threats and acts-misdemeanor.
- Patricia Leigh Cronk, 28, 741 Cook Road, was charged Sept. 21 with drug court violation.
- Courtney Carter, 31, 1406 Third Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 21 on a hold for Terrell County.
- William Brian Bynum, 43, 151 Bodtlires Road, was charged Sept. 21 with probation violation.
- Daniel Omar Corado, 25, 1298 Colquitt Highway in Bainbridge, was charged Sept. 21 with reckless driving, probation violation, obstruction of an officer, two counts of driving while license withdrawn, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, duty upon striking fixture, failure to stop for stop sign, failure to drive within single lane, possession of marijuana-misdemeanor, following too closely, improper backing, and leaving the scene of accident (hit and run).
- Kevin Bernard Grant, 39, 725 Third Street S.E., was charged Sept. 22 with probation violation.
- Damion Hughes, 20, 200 Hunters Place in Thomasville, was charged Sept. 22 with hit and run.
- Brent Richard Johnson, 30, 40 Wade Chastain Road in Coolidge, was charged Sept. 22 with probation violation.
- Melissa Joyce Mahankali, 35, 608 Sumner Road S. in Sumner, was charged Sept. 22 with probation violation.
- Mark Thomas Harrell, 45, 1245 Kendall Wood Church Road, was charged Sept. 22 on a 24-hour hold for drug court.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Norman Park woman reported disorderly conduct on Sept. 23 in reference to her juvenile son getting into a fight with another juvenile who threatened to shoot him.
Drugs
- A CCSO deputy reported a drugs/narcotics violation on Sept. 23 in reference to an unknown person dropping a small bag of methamphetamine at the Sheriff’s Office building on Veterans Parkway N.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported theft by taking on Sept. 21 in reference to an unknown person coming into his home on Clubview Drive while it was being remodeled and taking several items.
- A Moultrie man reported Sept. 21 that a known man agreed to pay $2,000 for a car he was selling, but he hasn’t paid it in the allotted time while keeping the car.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported trespassing on Sept. 22 in reference to a known woman throwing rocks in the direction of her store on Highway 37 W.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Anairis Munoz-Guzman, 43, 709 Georgia Highway 133 S. in Berlin, was charged Sept. 21 with possession of drug related object, possession of Schedule I substance and drugs to be kept in original container.
- Aaron Joe Blalock, 35, 113 Sixth Avenue N.W., was charged Sept. 21 with three counts of burglary-first degree (felony).
- David Lamar Lollar, 55, 114 East Weeks Street in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 23 with criminal trespass.
- Keyanna Daniels, 26, 669 J.O. Stewart Road in Norman Park, was charged Sept. 23 with probation violation.
- Wayne Kyle Morris, 29, 5242 Ione Road in Pavo, was charged Sept. 23 with trespassing.
- Jamarcus Davay Williams, 21, 1002 Sixth Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 24 on a hold for Clayton County.
•Randy Gibson, 59, 1107 Third Avenue N.W., was charged Sept. 20 with arson-first degree.
- Maurice Montrell Young, 24, 504 11th Court S.E., was charged Sept. 21 with disorderly conduct (second offense).
- Michael Jerome Aldridge, 58, 1214 West Central Avenue, was charged Sept. 21 with probation violation.
- Charles Don Williams, 65, 303 West Central Avenue, was charged Sept. 22 on a bench warrant for battery-family violence in connection with a Sept. 8 incident.
- Kendra Patrice Lyles, 52, 217 Third Avenue N.W., was charged Sept. 22 with disorderly conduct
- Erica Nicole Daniels, 46, 226 Sixth Street N.W., was charged Sept. 22 with disorderly conduct.
Hit and Run
- A Moultrie woman reported hit and run on Sept. 21 in reference to an unknown person damaging her vehicle’s front passenger side while she was at Roses on Sixth Street S.E.
- A Moultrie woman reported hit and run on Sept. 21 in reference to an unknown person damaging her vehicle’s front and rear bumper while at Roses on Sixth Street S.E.
Dispute
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Sept. 21 in reference to having problems with a man he lived with because the man allegedly sold drugs from their home.
- A Moultrie woman reported a dispute on Sept. 21 in reference to a known woman associated with the father of her children being upset with her, threatening to fight her and driving to her home on Summer Circle in an attempt to do so.
Battery
- A Moultrie man reported battery on Sept. 22 in reference to an unknown person hitting him and giving him a busted lip at his home on Third Street S.E.
Forgery
- A Victory Lane employee reported third degree forgery on Sept. 22 in reference to a known woman attempting to pass a forged check at the business.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Austin Lee Hancock, 21, 11928 Leon Dopson Road in Sanderson, Florida, was charged Sept. 18 with adult seat belt violation, driving under the influence-drugs/alcohol and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
- Joshua Lee Porter, 35, 701 Love Street in Bainbridge, was charged Sept. 18 with driving while license withdrawn.
- Juan Ramirez-Matias, 40, 980 Smith Road, was charged Sept. 22 with open container in vehicle, three counts of endangerment of child under 14 (DUI), driving while license suspended, child restraint law-child safety belt, speeding-first offense, and driving under influence-alcohol.
- Bradley John Bishop, 31, 595 Carters Mill ROad, was charged Sept. 23 with loud radio/tape player audible 100 feet, restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles, and DUI-driving under influence of drugs.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Dontravius Bernard Brown, 21, 33 Cheney Avenue in Shellman, Ga., was charged Sept. 21 with violation of window tint law, drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and driving while license withdrawn.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Calvin Cornell Newkirk, 26, 582 East Joiner Street in Boston, was charged Sept. 21 with tail lights required, driving without license and possession of Schedule V controlled substance.
- Deoctavion Montavious Sunmer, 20, 2699 Ponder Road, was charged Sept. 21 on a hold for detention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.