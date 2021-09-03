Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Eboni Racheal Weaver, 30, 6609 Woods Island Cir., Port St. Lucie, Fl., was charged September 2 with driving while license suspended or revoked and adult restraint law seat belt.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Steven Ray Miller, 47, 225 Indian Lake Drive Lot 33, Norman Park, was charged September 2 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jean Allison Pignocco, 54, 6267 Valley Oaks Drive, Olive Branch, Mississippi, was charged September 2 with two counts of threaten/intimidate of a disabled adult/elder person/resident and two counts of theft by taking.
• Thomas Branks Kimbrell, 42, 145 Kimbrell St., Norman Park, was charged September 2 with terroristic threats and acts, false imprisonment, battery and simple battery.
• William Nathan Henderson, 44, 1315 First Ave. N.E., was charged August 31 with two counts of probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.