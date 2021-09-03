Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Eboni Racheal Weaver, 30, 6609 Woods Island Cir., Port St. Lucie, Fl., was charged September 2 with driving while license suspended or revoked and adult restraint law seat belt.

Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Steven Ray Miller, 47, 225 Indian Lake Drive Lot 33, Norman Park, was charged September 2 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jean Allison Pignocco, 54, 6267 Valley Oaks Drive, Olive Branch, Mississippi, was charged September 2 with two counts of threaten/intimidate of a disabled adult/elder person/resident and two counts of theft by taking.

• Thomas Branks Kimbrell, 42, 145 Kimbrell St., Norman Park, was charged September 2 with terroristic threats and acts, false imprisonment, battery and simple battery.

• William Nathan Henderson, 44, 1315 First Ave. N.E., was charged August 31 with two counts of probation violation.

