Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Daniel Burton Warnell, 36, 289 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 28 with driving with suspended or revoked license, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, no insurance and expired vehicle tag or decal
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Guadolupe Mendoza Gomez, 35, 839 Smith Rd., was charged Sept. 24 with DUI, driver exercise due care, driving while unlicensed and failure to drive within single lane.
- Angelica Mariscal, 36, 220 Hawthorn Drive, Lot 6, was charged Sept. 25 with DUI, failure to have license on person and tag light illumination required.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Joseph Lee Moore, 60, 915 Eighth Ave. N.W., was charged Sept. 24 with failure to appear.
- Ashley Dawn Corman, 40, 305 Clifton Drive, was charged Sept. 23 with two counts of theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
- Itzel Ballesteros, 23, 2035 E. Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, was charged Sept. 25 with expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to drive within a single lane, no insurance and DUI.
- John Soubosky, 62, 900 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Sept. 24 with aggravated assault - family violence.
- Percy Jakwaile Crawford Jr., 46, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Sept. 16 with theft by shoplifting - 2nd offense.
- Jose Antonio Marte, 53, 7250 Hwy. 37 W., Hartsfield, was charged Sept. 25 with failure to appear and a probation violation.
- Amber Nichole Fender, 28, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged Sept. 25 with failure to appear.
- Carl Tyrone Page, 40, 509 Crestview Drive, Tifton, was charged Sept. 26 with a probation violation.
- Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 32, Ellenton, was charged Sept. 23 with a probation violation and theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
- Eric Jermain Williams, 44, 1800 Pine Circle, was charged Sept. 24 with simple assault - family violence.
- Chris Frank Bridges, 46, 188 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged Sept. 28 with theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
- Ricardo Ruiz Juarez, 27, 165 Circle Rd., was charged Sept. 28 with DUI, failure to obey traffic control device and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
- Zandrea Ventrice Wade, 33, 141 Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged Sept. 28 with failure to appear, a probation violation, adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older, driving without license on person, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, expired vehicle tag or decal and no insurance.
- Chris Frank Bridges, 46, 188 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged Sept. 28 with theft by deception, theft by receiving - felony and theft by taking - felony.
- Jerome Lamar Toombs, 36, 1348 Southers Lane, Valdosta, was charged Sept. 28 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
- Reginald James Coates, 54, 127 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Sept. 29 with two probation violations.
- Mario Banegas, 51, 3725 Summer Circle, was charged Sept. 30 with open container in vehicle, DUI - refusal and driving without a valid license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Quintin O'neal Kennedy, 26, 312 West Bethel Ave., was charged Sept. 24 with a probation violation and bondsman off bond.
- Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 49, 148 Echo Lane, Toney, Ala., was charged Sept. 23 with three probation violations and failure to appear.
- Hunter Chance Collins, 24, 65 Hobby Perry Rd., Tifton, was charged Sept. 23 with entering automobile.
- Sakonya Bailey, 29, 3109 Veterans Pkwy. S., was charged Sept. 24 with DUI - driving under the influence of drugs.
- Roger Wayne Willis, 62, 123 Hancock Trail, was charged Sept. 24 with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
- Ernest Antonio Bell Jr., 45, Moultrie, was charged Sept. 26 with a probation violation.
- Ashley Nicole Holton, 28, 1476 Edward Warren Rd., Lenox, was charged Sept. 26 with a probation violation.
- Virginia Lee Baker, 28, 213 Alison Rd., was charged Sept. 26 with failure to appear.
- Jamar Williams, 20, 417 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Sept. 26 with failure to appear.
- John Lee Roberts, 42, 5366 Ga. Hwy. 33 N., was charged Sept. 27 with terroristic threats and acts - felony.
- Yasmeen Rayes, 27, New York, was charged Sept. 26 with giving false name or date of birth and criminal trespass.
- Sophia Graciela Squif, 25, 48446 Miramar Drive, Madeira Beach, Fla., was charged Sept. 27 with open container in vehicle and DUI less safe.
- Brant Lee Odom, 43, 1588 Funston Doerun Rd., Doerun, was charged Sept. 28 with a probation violation, failure to appear and theft by taking.
- Jacob Aaron Miller, 23, 2807 Goff St., Tifton, was charged Sept. 27 with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
- Allen Roger Furney, 47, 165 S.W. Wingate Rd., Doerun, was charged Sept. 26 with criminal trespass.
- Roger Dale Hancock. 50, 4839 Lower Meigs Rd., was charged Sept. 27 with terroristic threats and acts - felony.
- Alvisha Smith, 18, 1032 Stratford Circle, Barwick, was charged Sept. 27 with theft by taking - misdemeanor.
- Fernando Galvan Galarza, 18, 703 Sixth St. E., was charged Sept. 28 with aggravated battery.
- Tanner Lee Cook, 29, 334 Broad Ave, Doerun, was charged Sept. 28 with failure to appear.
- Lucas Alan Wickham, 19, 201 Tuccal St., Thomasville, was charged Sept. 28 with failure to appear.
- Edgar Elias Lopez, 25, 206 Dean Matthews Rd., was charged Sept. 28 with, cruelty to children -3rd degree and battery - family violence (1st offense).
- Ashley Veasey Underwood, 39, 436 Pioneer Trail, was charged Sept. 29 with burglary - 1st degree (felony).
- Khirsten Cashman, 31, Valdosta, was charged Sept. 29 with possession of methamphetamine.
- Jennifer Nicole Barnwwell, 41, 561 Sleepy Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 29 with theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
- Tony Lean Merritt, 61, Moultrie, was charged Sept. 28 with simple battery - family violence.
- Ezekiel Isiah Clay, 22, 3071 Britt Drive, Macon, was charged Sept. 27 with obstruction and loitering and prowling.
- Hunter Chance Collin, 24, 65 Hobby Perry Rd., Tifton, was charged Sept. 23 with a probation violation.
