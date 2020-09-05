Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Amanda Simmons, 34, 574 Hope Road in Tifton, was charged Sept. 1 with possession of meth.
- Vash Robert Harris, 17, 182 Price Road, was charged Sept. 1 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property-felony and burglary-first offense (felony)
- William Kevin Carmichael, 57, 7566 Highway 84 W., was charged Sept. 3 with parole violation.
- Dustin Paul James, 41, was charged Sept. 3 with criminal attempt, criminal trespass and probation violation.
- Bradley Scott Davis, 31, 184 Deer Run in Ashburn, was charged Sept. 3 on a bench warrant with driving on suspended license.
- Wilbert Maddox Sanders, 61, 1316 John Clerkley Drive in Perry, was charged Sept. 3 with probation violation.
Harassment
- A Moultrie woman reported harassment on Sept. 3 in reference to a known man driving her motorcycle by her home 13 times and not giving it back.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of his $2,500 2008 Honda CRF 200 dirt bike by an unknown person on Sept. 2.
- A Moultrie couple reported the theft by taking of a $20,000 camper from their residence on Cannon Road by an unknown person.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of a 50-inch TV and a homemade shoe bench on Sept. 3 in reference to an unknown person taking them out of a rented home he owned on Bay Rockyford Road.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie man reported disorderly conduct on Sept. 2 in reference to two known men coming into his yard without permission, arguing with him and attempting to repossess a vehicle.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie man reported property damage on Sept. 3 in reference to an unknown person throwing eggs at his vehicle, breaking off its door handle and dropping a cinderblock on the windshield.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported Sept. 2 that her brother, who is disabled, had a mental episode, bit her and caused her to bleed.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Sellers Edwards III, 37, 1212 10th Street S.W., was charged Sept. 2 with contempt of court.
- Rufus Jack Tucker, 57, 140 Friendship Trail, was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation.
- Angela Marie Palmer, 51, 601 ½ 13th Street S.W., was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation.
- Troy Christopher Brown, 58, 706 Sixth Avenue N.W., was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation and driving while license suspended.
- Timothy Edward Cooley, 36, 2915 East Central Avenue, was charged with probation violation on Sept. 2.
- Jacquez Hardy, 24, 1156 Second Street S.E., Apartment 1, was charged with probation violation on Sept. 2.
- Anthony Rhodes, 42, 708 10th Avenue N.W., was charged with two counts of probation violation on Sept. 2.
- Johnny Lamar McCormick, 30, 405 Fifth Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 3 with possession of firearm during crime and possession of cocaine.
- Ashlynne Breyannah McMurphy, 22, was charged Sept. 3 with probation violation.
- Anthony Carone Lingo Jr., 25, 356 Hopewell Street, Apartment 15, in Blakely, was charged Sept. 3 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distributing marijuana near a school.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Joaquin Arturo Trujillo, 21, 277 Lisa Lane, was charged Sept. 1 with no insurance, violation of window tint law, driving without license on person and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor.
