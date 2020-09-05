Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Amanda Simmons, 34, 574 Hope Road in Tifton, was charged Sept. 1 with possession of meth.
  • Vash Robert Harris, 17, 182 Price Road, was charged Sept. 1 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property-felony and burglary-first offense (felony)
  • William Kevin Carmichael, 57, 7566 Highway 84 W., was charged Sept. 3 with parole violation.
  • Dustin Paul James, 41, was charged Sept. 3 with criminal attempt, criminal trespass and probation violation.
  • Bradley Scott Davis, 31, 184 Deer Run in Ashburn, was charged Sept. 3 on a bench warrant with driving on suspended license.
  • Wilbert Maddox Sanders, 61, 1316 John Clerkley Drive in Perry, was charged Sept. 3 with probation violation.

Harassment

  • A Moultrie woman reported harassment on Sept. 3 in reference to a known man driving her motorcycle by her home 13 times and not giving it back.

Theft

  • A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of his $2,500 2008 Honda CRF 200 dirt bike by an unknown person on Sept. 2.
  • A Moultrie couple reported the theft by taking of a $20,000 camper from their residence on Cannon Road by an unknown person.
  • A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of a 50-inch TV and a homemade shoe bench on Sept. 3 in reference to an unknown person taking them out of a rented home he owned on Bay Rockyford Road.

Disorderly Conduct

  • A Moultrie man reported disorderly conduct on Sept. 2 in reference to two known men coming into his yard without permission, arguing with him and attempting to repossess a vehicle.

Property Damage

  • A Moultrie man reported property damage on Sept. 3 in reference to an unknown person throwing eggs at his vehicle, breaking off its door handle and dropping a cinderblock on the windshield.

Battery

  • A Moultrie woman reported Sept. 2 that her brother, who is disabled, had a mental episode, bit her and caused her to bleed.

 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Sellers Edwards III, 37, 1212 10th Street S.W., was charged Sept. 2 with contempt of court.
  • Rufus Jack Tucker, 57, 140 Friendship Trail, was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation.
  • Angela Marie Palmer, 51, 601 ½ 13th Street S.W., was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation.
  • Troy Christopher Brown, 58, 706 Sixth Avenue N.W., was charged Sept. 2 with probation violation and driving while license suspended.
  • Timothy Edward Cooley, 36, 2915 East Central Avenue, was charged with probation violation on Sept. 2.
  • Jacquez Hardy, 24, 1156 Second Street S.E., Apartment 1, was charged with probation violation on Sept. 2.
  • Anthony Rhodes, 42, 708 10th Avenue N.W., was charged with two counts of probation violation on Sept. 2.
  • Johnny Lamar McCormick, 30, 405 Fifth Avenue S.E., was charged Sept. 3 with possession of firearm during crime and possession of cocaine.
  • Ashlynne Breyannah McMurphy, 22, was charged Sept. 3 with probation violation.
  • Anthony Carone Lingo Jr., 25, 356 Hopewell Street, Apartment 15, in Blakely, was charged Sept. 3 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distributing marijuana near a school.

 

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Joaquin Arturo Trujillo, 21, 277 Lisa Lane, was charged Sept. 1 with no insurance, violation of window tint law, driving without license on person and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor.

