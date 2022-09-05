Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kristy Ann McDaniel, 39, 532 Wilder Rd., was charged Sept. 1 with failure to appear.
• Tony Bernard Coates, 53, 127 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Aug. 25 with contempt of court (disorderly conduct).
• Ty’Quarius Legget, 21, 633 Jamar Trail, Quitman, was charged Aug. 30 with a probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for a finger printable charge.
• Deon Maurice Collins, 30, 1311 Northside Drive, was charged Aug. 8 with criminal trespass - family violence.
• Jamie Dwayne Prosser, 34, 1214 Cool Springs Rd., Norman Park, was charged July 13 with failure to appear and wilful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kevin Alexander, 60, 104 Second St. S.W., was charged Aug. 30 with battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jason Lee Brown, 41, Winston, Ga., was charged Aug. 31 with two probation violations.
• Alisha Anno, 28, 2153 E. Central Ave., was charged Aug. 31 with a probation violation and driving while license suspended.
• Alex Jordan, 30, 1767 Ga. Hwy. 133 N., was charged Aug. 29 with a probation violation, suspended registration and no insurance.
• Lavoksy Marquis Hopkins, 34, 918 First Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 12 with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, home invasion -1st degree, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime and aggravated assault.
• Anthony Lynsford, 33, Oxford, Ohio, was charged Aug. 11 with conspiracy to commit a felony (providing inmates with contraband).
• Joshua Willie Fender, 39, 553 27th St. S.E. Apt. 2, was charged Aug. 29 with contempt of court.
