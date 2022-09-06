Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Eugene Billington, 64, 1507 Ermine Ave., Tifton, was charged Sept. 2 with failure to appear.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Keith Randrelle Davis, 40,116 Pear Street, Pavo, was charged Sept. 3 with a probation violation and a bench warrant.
- Treyquan Jamerson, 21, 241 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged Sept. 4 with speeding, DUI less safe and drivers to exercise due care.
- Emmanuel Hernandez, 20, 1330 U.S. Hwy. 319 N. Lot 19, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 5 with failure to appear, defective equipment, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and child restraint law.
- Rogelio Garcia, 47, 1620 Overlook Drive, was charged Sept. 5 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
- Kenneth Russell Edwards, 41, 7100 Ga. Hwy. 111, Meigs, was charged Sept. 3 with DUI - meth, due care, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield entering roadway and possession of drug-related objects. Additional charges were reckless driving and headlight required by bicycle.
- Austin Terrell Dorminey, 32, 3891 Sumner Rd., was charged Sept. 3 with failure to obey stop sign and DUI.
- Howard Brown, 41, 332 Cranmore Place, Villa Rica, Ga. was charged Sept. 3 with expired tag and suspended license.
- Carlos Enrique Baxol, 34, 124 Yates Lane, was charged Sept. 4 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane, due care, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and open container in vehicle.
- Yakuna Kenroy Clarke, 27, 1212 Falling Water Drive S.E., Smyrna, Ga., was charged Sept. 4 with DUI, due care and speeding (102 miles per hour in 55 mph zone).
- Arkevious Brashaud Cook, 26, 306 Timber Lane, Albany, was charged Sept. 3 with following too closely, no insurance, suspended registration and DUI.
- Leonardo Gonzalez, 49, 112 Barden Lane, was charged Sept. 4 with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older and driver to exercise due care. Additional charges were driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to drive within a single lane and reckless driving.
- Christopher Andrew Rosales, 29, 339 Willow Drive, was charged Sept. 3 with DUI (marijuana), excess volume radio, open container in vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects and marijuana possession of less than one ounce.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Ashley Deann Bivins, 37, 835 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Sept. 3 with criminal trespass - family violence and trespass.
- William Edward Merritt Sr., 67, 1712 Fourth St. S.E., was charged Sept. 4 with simple battery - family violence and a probation violation.
- Erica Renee Smith, 42, 1817 Camilla Hwy., was charged Sept. 6 with contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor - misdemeanor, tail lights required and vehicle without current registration.
- Travis Sentel Wilson, 32, 714 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Sept. 3 with failure to appear.
- Linda Gail Clark, 49, 224 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Sept. 2 with a violation of compulsory attendance.
- Carom Lamar Patterson, 17, 110 Planters Rd., Tifton, was charged Sept. 3 with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
- Michael Larry Todd, 68, 1713 First Ave. S.E., was charged Sept. 5 with theft by taking.
- Thomas Ryan Mercer, 27, 1765 Walden Rd., Pavo, was charged Sept. 5 with DUI and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Tamika Necole Madison, 43, 804 Northside Drive Apt 2, was charged Aug. 31 with affray (fighting).
- Laquaila Everlve Walker, 32, 731 Sumner Rd., was charged Aug. 31 with affray (fighting).
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
- Timothy Gauge Dean, 23, 699 J.O. Stewart Rd., Norman Park, was charged Sept. 2 with battery - family violence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, interference with government property, three probation violations, speeding and driving while license withdrawn. Additional charges were aggravated assault on an officer, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to give a turn signal and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Andrew Jamieson Lawson, 23, 145 North Union Rd., Lenox, was charged Sept. 3 with a probation violation.
- Timothy Lamar Rhodes, 39, 155 Hilltop Court Lot 3, Norman Park, was charged Sept. 3 with two probation violations.
- Trinity Williams, 23, 10283 Rabbit Run Rd., Baconton, was charged Sept. 2 with failure to appear.
- Katelin Melton, 22, 217 N. Jones St., Doerun, was charged Aug. 31 with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
- Tyler Aubrey Wood, 24, 1051 Crosland Scooterville Rd., Omega, was charged Sept. 5 with a probation violation.
- Johnny Keith Franklin, 46, 107 Maple St., Omega, was charged Sept. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, tag light illumination required and driving while license suspended.
