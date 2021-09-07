Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Macalton Marcel Rathel, 42, 353 Shade Murphy Lane, was charged September 3 with D.U.I.-alcohol and drugs, distracted driving, driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license and failure to obey traffic control device.
• Juan Manuel Ortega, 20, 269 Gordon Griner Road, Ochlocknee, Ga., was charged September 5 with speeding and D.U.I.-drugs.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Diamond Lakeith Hooks, 25, 306 Eighth St. S.W., was charged with cruelty to children, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, failure to stop for stop sign and knowingly driving with suspended registration.
• Rita Sylvia Miller, 43, was charged September 6 with disorderly conduct.
• Jamie T. Facison, 24, 543 27th St. S.E. Apt 4, was charged September 4 with party to a crime.
• Caleb Weldon, 18, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged September 6 with failure to appear.
• Alexis Pedraza, 36, 1424 10th St. S.W., was charged September 6 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Darryl Wayne Burks Jr., 34, 921 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged September 7 with probation violation.
• Deron Ja Juan Powell, 24, 1310 First Ave. N.W., was charged September 4 with robbery-sudden snatching.
• Krystal Gordon Lozano, 33, 606 E. College St., was charged September 3 with first degree arson and two counts of aggravated assault.
• Ty’quarious Ja’quaun Leggett, 20, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt 2, was charged September 5 with failure to appear and driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jose Israel Aguirre, 18, 1615 Moye Road, Norman Park, was charged September 4, with statutory rape.
• Molly Ann Castleberry, 28, 224 Cherry St., Norman Park, was charged September 3 with cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
• Thomas Jerome Brannen, 34, 3102 Tallokas Pointe Road, was charged September 3 with cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
• Samantha Radney, 22, 1503 John Collins Road, Pelham, was charged September 6 with theft by taking.
• Arteveion Deangalo Harris, 25, 133 Imperial Court, Vandail, Ohio, was charged September 3 with printing or executing fictitious checks.
• Wendell Fain Griffin, 41, 617 Waites Road, Norman Park, was charged September 4 with probation violation.
• Joseph Keith Fender, 39, 152 Perdue Road, Chula, Ga., was charged September 3 with damage to government property.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to 100 block of Michelle Drive in reference to a past burglary. The complainant showed the deputy where the front door frame had been damaged. The complainant claimed the following items were taken: 65-inch LG TV, 40-inch Magnavox TV, 32-inch TV, a PlayStation 4, two PlayStation controllers. The total value of the taken items was $1,998.76.
• Deputies were dispatched to 2000 Ga. Hwy. 270 in reference to a firearm being stolen from a truck. The owner of the vehicle had left their AR15 in their vehicle before going to work. After returning from work they noticed the gun was missing. The Smith & Wesson AR15 has a scope and a 30-round clip full of ammunition.
